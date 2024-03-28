This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Nick's coming out scene is a standout moment in Heartstopper, thanks to strong performances by Kit Connor and Olivia Colman.

Colman's portrayal of Sarah Nelson added emotional depth to the show, but she won't be returning for Season 3.

Despite her busy schedule, Colman is open to a possible return for a fourth season of Heartstopper.

Heartstopper has featured several iconic scenes, but when Nick comes out to his mom as being bisexual, it has to be one of the best. The scene was impactful thanks to the careful manner in which the topic was handled, but some thanks are in order for the actors. Kit Connor and Olivia Colman have played the Nelsons for two seasons, and they made that scene what it is. It is only natural that fans would want more of their dynamic. Unfortunately, Colman won't be in the much-anticipated third season of Heartstopper, she revealed in an interview with Forbes. In an apologetic tone, Colman revealed that she simply couldn't fit filming into her schedule, no matter how much she wanted to do it.

“I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that. I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

Colman recurred in Seasons 1 and 2 of the show as Sarah Nelson, the mother of one of the show's main characters, Nick Nelson. Her role was tied to her son's coming out journey, but the show's fans still feel its impact. In the final episode of Season 1, Nick decides to come out to his mom, giving rise to the aforementioned scene. Sarah listens to her son and gives the best reaction anyone doing something like coming out could ever want. The moment shared by the actors, as Connor balances the emotions, while Colman's calm composure and assuring smile, made for a memorable ending to the season. She would then appear again in the second season.

What's Next For Olivia Colman?

Close

It's no surprise that Colman -- with a robust performing career that began at the turn of the century -- couldn't fit filming Heartstopper into her schedule. She has racked up sizable filmography credits both in television and film on screen and in voice roles. She was recently seen in Wonka opposite Timothee Chalamet, where she played the evil Mrs. Scrubbit. Her latest TV roles were in shows like Great Expectations, Secret Invasion, and The Bear. Her next film, Wicked Little Tears, opens in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on March 29 and widely on April 5. She will next be heard in Paddington in Peru, which is in post-production.

Colman is not opposed to appearing in a Sarah Nelson spinoff or Heartstopper Season 4. Her only ask is that they let her know in advance. ". . . As long as it’s booked in advance, maybe I’ll be able to do it, yeah!” she said.

Heartstopper Season 3 is set to be released in October on Netflix. You can stream the previous seasons on the platform now and stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

