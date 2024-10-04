There's no doubting just how monumental a hit Heartstopper has been for Netflix. Alice Oseman's original web series was always going to prove popular with the young adult audience, but the series has taken the entire world by storm across its first two seasons. Now, after a painful wait, the darker, more mature third outing is available to stream, and fans and critics alike are already singing its praises. After the first season scored a certified fresh 100% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the second outing dropped slightly to a still impressive 96%. Now, after the first reviews have arrived, Season 3 is back on top with a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This can be added to an early audience rating of 96% as proof that this is still one of Netflix's best shows.

The very first episode of the third season has been hotly anticipated for some time, with the announcement that it would be titled "Love" proving fans will finally get an answer to that Season 2 cliffhanger. According to Netflix, the episode "picks up with Charlie eager to tell Nick that he loves him and Nick holding on to something important he has to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties, and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan."

'Heartstopper' Season 3 Pushes Boundaries

The third installment of this heartwarming series promised to dive deeper into the darker side of adolescence, with the evolving responsibilities that come with emotional growing pains making for the perfect next step for this show. Add this to trouble in paradise for Heartstopper's perfect pair in Kit Connor's Nick and Joe Locke's Charlie, and Season 3 feels like a tantalizing new direction that won't forget its roots anytime soon. In his review of the third season for Collider, David Caballero was full of praise, saying:

"The magic of this fantasy show is how beautifully it depicts everyday life; it has no actual cliffhangers because it understands that, in real life, a cliffhanger is just the end of a day. And yet, it still feels important because that's how its characters feel things. Heartstopper perfectly depicts how monumental everything seems at sixteen, how life-altering something as innocuous as a kiss or the touch of a hand can feel. Season 3 might be a tad more flawed than previous installments, but these cracks are the price for a more powerful and thought-provoking story that is every bit as uplifting. With its third entry, Heartstopper pushes itself into a new, more exciting chapter, embodying the coming-of-age genre like few other shows on television."

Heartstopper Season 3 already has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. You can catch the newest season on Netflix right now.

