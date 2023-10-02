The Big Picture Heartstopper's third season has finally begun filming after a significant delay due to a strike, promising more secrets and tender moments for Nick and Charlie.

The upcoming season will explore the consequences of Nick openly living his relationship with Charlie and how it affects those around them.

Based on the graphic novel by Alice Osman, the series has been praised for its portrayal of personal and public relationships, with Nick's journey of self-acceptance serving as a central conflict in the previous seasons.

The next chapter of Heartstopper comes closer to television screens around the world, as Netflix has announced that the third season of the romance series has begun filming. After a significant delay that took place due to the dual Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strike, the third installment of the comedy is finally placed before cameras, where it will remain until every episode of the upcoming season wraps production. The story of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) isn't over yet, with plenty of secrets and tender moments to be discovered as the pair grows together as a couple.

By the time the previous season reached its conclusion, Nick came out through his official social media channels after struggling with his identity during the first two installments of the series. The upcoming third season would see the character openly living his relationship with Charlie without hiding who he is, and the consequences that will have with the people that surrounds them. The nature of the boys' relationship will be completely different when the third season eventually premieres on Netflix, bringing new challenges to the main characters of the show. Time will tell what they will go up against.

The series is based on the graphic novel by Alice Osman, who has been heavily involved with the development of the television adaptation ever since it premiered on Netflix in 2022. By introducing characters who were reluctant about being public or private with their relationship, Osman introduced the main conflict that would torment Nick for two entire seasons. Thanks to the undeniable support of Charlie and the rest of his friends, Nick was able to come to terms with who he actually is, allowing him to show the world just how much he loves his partner.

Image via Netflix

A Vacation in the City of Love

The previous season of Heartstopper saw the main cast going to Paris as part of a school trip, allowing the students of Truham to be romantic in a different environment from the one they're used to. Besides updating viewers with what was happening with Nick and Charlie, the second season also followed the love story between Elle (Yasmine Finney) and Tao (William Gao), who will try to explore a long-distance relationship in upcoming episodes thanks to Elle being accepted into Lambert. The future of the characters of Heartstopper is uncertain, but the series will return with the romance, drama and fun audiences are used to.

You can check out Netflix's official post about the start of production for the third season of Heartstopper below: