At long last, Netflix has set the date for when the next chapter of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie's (Joe Locke) love story will unfold. Heartstopper will return to the streamer for Season 3 on October 3 and, to celebrate, a new clip teases what's next for their relationship in the aftermath of the students' trip to Europe. The sparks fly between the pair as Charlie struggles to tell Nick that he loves him, only to get flustered when Nick shows up at his door in a vest. Backing the footage is the track "Birds of a Feather," a new song from Billie Eilish's upcoming new album Hit Me Hard and Soft which only further builds excitement for what's in store this season.

Heartstopper Season 3 largely revolves around Charlie's struggles to say those three little words to his flame. As much as he'd like to share his feelings with Nick, he's nervous about how Nick really feels and dreads hearing an awkward, forced "I love you" out of obligation. However, Nick also has something important to share that could factor heavily into where their relationship heads in the future. All the while, the new school year draws closer for the adorable couple, and with it comes new challenges around planning social events and parties, getting to know each other on a more intimate level, and beginning to think about college. Charlie and Nick will need to lean on each other and their other loved ones to get by as they make and alter plans accordingly and deal with the messiness of life.

Locke has previously teased that, while Heartstopper will continue to display the same charming queer romantic drama as the past two seasons of the Alice Oseman graphic novel adaptation, things will get darker and tackle more sensitive subjects in Season 3. In an interview on the Dinner's on Me podcast, he dove into how Charlie's eating disorder becomes a central part of the plot alongside other challenges that come with plotting out the students' future. It's not meant to be bleak, though, and he adds that the new season can be described as half dark, half horny in a sense.

"It's definitely way darker than other seasons of Heartstopper have been, whilst also maintaining that Heartstopper feel. So the first half of the season, I'd say, is darker, the second half of the season is horny. Yeah, that's ... that's how we've... that's how we on set ... that's how we'd block them out. It was a fun season to film."

Who Stars in 'Heartstopper' Season 3?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The latest season promises some major star power joining the Heartstopper family to help flesh out Nick and Charlie's romantic journey. Among those new additions is another major Netflix star in Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, who personally asked to come aboard the hit series for its third go around. He'll play an Instagram star and celebrity crush of Charlie's named Jack Maddox alongside fellow newcomers Hailey Atwell and Eddie Marsan as Nick's aunt Diane and Charlie's therapist, Geoff, respectively. The main cast, meanwhile, features William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan.

Heartstopper returns to Netflix for Season 3 on October 3. Visit our guide here for everything to know before Nick and Charlie's relationship continues and check out the teaser above.

