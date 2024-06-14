The Big Picture Get ready for a darker and more mature Heartstopper Season 3 coming October 3 on Netflix.

The premiere date for Heartstopper Season 3 is getting nearer by the day, with only about four months to go before fans get to see lovebirds Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) back on screen. Fans will see the new season arrive at Netflix on October 3, but while they count down until then, series' star Rhea Norwood hinted at what to expect via an exclusive interview with Digital Spy.

Norwood, who will reprise her role as Imogen, joining several other returning stars, did not reveal too much about the upcoming season but teased a "darker" installment compared to the past ones, saying, "I think as a series as a whole it’s getting more mature. The characters are getting older, so they’re exploring some darker themes." She also mentioned that the series will cover the "darker" themes in typical Heartstopper fashion; in a serious but touching way. "Hopefully, they will be tackled in the way that Heartstopper does it, really beautifully, which is through a really lovely Heartstopper lens, I like to call it," Norwood added.

Written and created by Alice Oseman and based on her webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, Heartstopper follows Charlie, a gay schoolboy who falls in love with classmate Nick, whom he sits next to in his new class. The series also centers on their friends Tao Xu (William Gao), Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney), Isaac Henderson (Tobie Donovan), Tara Jones (Corinna Brown) and Darcy Olsson (Kizzy Edgell). Besides Norwood, others set to return in Season 3 include the rest of the ensemble cast, that is, Spring, Nelson, Gao, Finney, Brown, Edgell, Donovan, Jenny Walser and Leila Khan, while new cast additions include Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Marvel star Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan (Back to Black).

Joe Locke Also Teased A "Darker" 'Heartstopper' Season 3

Norwood appears not to be the only Heartstopper star who has teased a "darker" Season 3 in the recent past, as fellow actor Locke did the same a few months ago, adding another hint of what the season will be like. "It's definitely way darker than other seasons of Heartstopper have been, whilst also maintaining that Heartstopper feel. So the first half of the season, I'd say, is darker, the second half of the season is horny. Yeah, that's ... that's how we've... that's how we [do] on set ... that's how we'd block them out. It was a fun season to film."

Some intense stuff's definitely about to go down in Heartsopper Season 3, but while you wait for it to arrive, feel free to check out the teaser above. Meanwhile, Heartstopper Season 3 will premiere on October 3, 2024, on Netflix. Catch up on previous seasons on Netflix and stay tuned to Collider for future news ahead of the upcoming season's premiere.

