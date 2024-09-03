The third season for one of the most beloved Netflix original shows just got an exciting new look ahead of the premiere next month. The official Netflix X account has unveiled a new behind-the-scenes photo of Heartstopper Season 3 showing stars Joe Locke and Kit Connor having the time of their lives. Heartstopper follows Charlie Spring (Locke) and Nick Nelson (Connor) as they get stuck beside each other in class one day and develop a friendship that quickly turns into something more. The series has been a major hit for Netflix, boasting nearly perfect scores of 98% from critics and 96% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. Heartstopper Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in one month on October 3, 2024.

In addition to Locke and Connor, Heartstopper also stars William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Tobie Donovan, and many more. The series comes from the mind of Alice Osman, who also wrote the Heartstopper novels. Lauren James is also credited as a story consultant on the Netflix series. Euros Lyn has directed all 16 episodes of Heartstopper through its first two seasons, and the only confirmed director for Season 3 is Andy Newberry. Lyn has also worked on other major properties such as Doctor Who, Torchwood, and The Library Suicides, and Newberry is best known for directing episodes of TV series such as Shetland, The Light in the Hall, Hidden, and Bregus. Heartstopper has not been nominated for any Emmy Awards, but has received three BAFTA nominations for Music, Writing, and Memorable Moment.

Joe Locke Will Enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Just a Few Weeks

Joe Locke has proven to be a major draw, so much so that he was tapped to play a role in the MCU in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off series which is due to premiere on Disney+ on September 18. Locke will play a Mystery Teen in the show, but many have speculated that he will be Wiccan, one of Wanda's children who plays a sizeable role in the 2021 Disney+ series. Locke will star in Agatha All Along opposite Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Paul Adelstein, and many more.

Heartstopper Season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 3. Check out the new behind-the-scenes image from the series above and stream the first two seasons of Heartstopper on Netflix.

Heartstopper Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series. Release Date April 22, 2022 Cast Joe Locke , Kit Connor , William Gao , Yasmin Finney , Tobie Donovan , Olivia Colman

