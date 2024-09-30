Ahead of its debut on the streamer, Netflix has given fans an exciting treat as Season 3 of Heartstopper is just a few days away. A brand new sneak peek of the show has been released, featuring the first few minutes of the upcoming first episode. The sneak peek previews Charlie's (Joe Locke) struggle, as he's figuring out how to declare his love to his boyfriend, Nick (Kit Connor).

In what's likely to take place just a few days after the Season 2 finale, the preview starts with Charlie practicing how he would like to declare his love to his boyfriend. However, he feels anxious as he doesn't want Nick to say it back out of obligation. His sister, Tori (Jenny Walser), attempts to convince her brother to say it anyway as she believes Nick feels the same way. The preview ends when Nick arrives at the Spring household to pick up Charlie, with a little magical Heartstopper doodle appearing from Charlie's end.

The show's creator, Alice Oseman, addressed adding Tori during the first scenes in Season 3's first episode, explaining that Walser's character would be playing a key role in Heartstopper's next installment. Oseman teased that Tori will play a bigger role in the upcoming season, especially when she supports Charlie regarding his mental health.

‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Will Be Exploring Much Darker Themes.

Heartstopper Season 3 will feature eight new episodes, continuing the love story of Nick and Charlie. However, unlike the previous seasons, there will be a shift of tone as the show will be tackling more mature themes. In a statement via a Netflix Tudum article, Oseman shared her excitement to see these characters mature and grow up, which means that they will be addressing some heavy topics. Some of them are hopeful ones like university and their future ambitions, but others will delve into subjects like mental health and sex.

Season 3's latest trailer featured many vulnerable moments that our characters will face, including the various struggles each couple will be dealing with in intimacy, and the gentle reminder that everyone is there for each other when they need them the most. Season 3's cast will feature the return of the show's main cast as well as a handful of new talents joining the lineup, including Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey, Captain America's Hayley Atwell, and Deadpool 2's Eddie Marsan.

Heartstopper Season 3 will make its way to Netflix on October 3, 2024. Meanwhile, you can stream all episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 on the streaming platform. Follow Collider to stay tuned for more updates.

Heartstopper Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series. Release Date April 22, 2022 Cast Olivia Colman , Kit Connor , Rhea Norwood , Yasmin Finney , Cormac Hyde-Corrin , Stephen Fry , Tobie Donovan , William Gao , Sebastian Croft , Kizzy Edgell , Chetna Pandya , Joe Locke , Jenny Walser , Corinna Brown , Fisayo Akinade Rating Seasons 2 Expand

