Only two months remain until Heartstopper season 3 drops on Netflix. To get fans excited about the show's next installment, the streaming giant released a preview for the next season, starring our favorite couple, Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor). This preview continues on the relationship progression these boys had, after Nick came out during the finale of season 2, and they promised to be there for each other if things ever feel bad.

The scene opens as everyone is back at Truham Grammar School, with Nick smiling down the hallway. He finds Charlie both give each other a big hug, with Charlie up in his tippy-toes. Charlie then tells Nick "hug first," when he asks why there was no kiss when they saw each other again. This preview is really wholesome and does fit with season 3's first episode title, called "Love."

Heartstopper Season 2 aired on Netflix back in 2023 when Charlie and Nick's relationship began to grow. The couple learn more about each other, especially Charlie, who becomes more open about his mental health and the bullying he's endured in the past. The show ended on a wholesome note, with Nick coming out publicly, as well as the many changes that happened within their friends group. Meanwhile, the show ends on a cliffhanger, with Charlie being hesitant to send an emotional message to Nick.

What Do We Know About 'Heartstopper' Season 3?

Heartstopper Season 3 finished filming back in December 2023. During the lead-up to the show's release, Netflix dropped multiple preview images for the show's next installment, showcasing multiple couple moments, as well as teasing some relationship troubles for Charlie and Nick.

According to Heartstopper's star Rhea Norwood, who plays Imogen Heaney, she teased that season 3 will contain darker themes as the series begins to address more mature themes and topics compared to the previous seasons. In addition, series creator and writer, Alice Oseman, revealed on Netflix Tudum that she's excited about this shift of tone for the upcoming season, claiming that this allows our characters to learn more about themselves as they approach adulthood.

Heartstopper Season 3 will come out on Netflix on October 3, 2024. Meanwhile, you can stream all episodes from seasons 1 and 2 on the streaming platform. Follow Collider if you want to stay tuned for more updates. You can watch the season 3 preview above.