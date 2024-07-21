The Big Picture Season 3 of Heartstopper on Netflix promises more joy and love for LGBTQ+ teens, with a teaser showing all the characters enjoying a party.

While darker themes are teased for the upcoming episodes, the core of Heartstopper remains a love story focused on Nick and Charlie.

Viewers can expect a more mature relationship between the main couple as they navigate new challenges in the new season premiering on October 3.

In preparation for the upcoming season of Netflix’s Heartstopper, the streaming platform released a new teaser for the young adult series. Via Netflix’s account on X (formerly Twitter), the wordless clip shows all the principal characters seemingly at the same party. With the tagline of “Enjoy your life,” each character is shown dancing and indulging in general merriment together. This idea is something that the author of the series, Alice Oseman, always wanted to incorporate. Showing that LGBTQ+ teens had more to look forward to in life — such as joy and love — was always the goal.

Oseman wrote the original webcomic and graphic novel with this in mind, which ultimately translated into the series for Netflix. And while it is refreshing to see queer teens engage in tomfoolery unsullied by bullying, creatives behind the television series also tease that Season 3 will have more intense elements as well, in the episodes to come. As Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) grow into a more mature relationship, so do the storylines, according to Rhea Norwood. The themes will be darker, but as always, be tackled by the authenticism and joyfulness that Hearstopper is known for.

"Enjoying Your Life" Is What the 'Heartstopper' Kids Deserve

Close

Many stars have pushed the idea that the series will take a darker turn for its third season. But this isn’t Euphoria, and the characters likely won't be treated as such. Heartstopper isn't known for attention-grabbing storylines like drug mulling or dramatic and dark plot twists. While Heartstopper is heightened in many ways, at its core, it is a love story. Not only a love story between Nick and Charlie but for all the characters involved. Whether it be platonic love or even finding appreciation for oneself, Heartstopper has an atmosphere that the characters need, as well as its audience.

Previously released Season 3 images tease trouble in paradise for the core couple, but to be true to the authenticity of the series, it should always have a sense of safety at its center. However, fans should also be rewarded for their patience, and that’s where this “enjoy your life” sneak peek comes in. In many ways, Heartstopper has been a slow burn. Charlie and Nick are an appealing couple because they are built on a foundation of friendship. In Season 3, it is time for the love they share to reach a physical level that fans have been waiting for for so long. You can tune into the new season of Heartstopper when it premiers on Netflix on October 3. All previous episodes are available on Netflix right now.

Heartstopper Teens Charlie and Nick discover their unlikely friendship might be something more as they navigate school and young love in this coming-of-age series. Cast Joe Locke , Kit Connor , William Gao , Yasmin Finney , Tobie Donovan , Olivia Colman Main Genre Drama

