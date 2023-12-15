The Big Picture Season 3 of Heartstopper has wrapped filming, bringing audiences closer to the next chapter of Nick and Charlie's love story.

Netflix has announced that the third season of Heartstopper has officially wrapped filming, bringing audiences one step closer to the next chapter of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie's (Joe Locke) love story. The new episodes began filming back in October, with Andy Newbery directing an unspecified number of chapters. After the second season took the students of the Truham Grammar High School to Europe, the third installment will be prepared to deal with the aftermath of that trip, with the leading couple and their friends coming back home after an intense summer. But uncertainty looms in the distance for the two lovebirds.

During the final moments of the second season of Heartstopper, Nick and Charlie celebrated by hosting a party with their friends, but when only the couple remained, Charlie opened up to Nick about issues from his past. When Nick asked Charlie to trust him with any negative feelings in the future, his partner seemed reluctant while agreeing with him. It remains to be seen if Charlie will completely trust his boyfriend, or if he will continue to struggle with what he lived in the past. Fortunately for the couple, they won't be alone for the ride, with their friends coming back for more drama and fun in the third season.

Elle (Yasmine Finney) finally knows where she's going to study, with the character deciding she'll be going to Lambert. However, those weren't the only big news for Elle, with her also agreeing to become Tao's (William Gao) girlfriend during the final episodes of the second season of Heartstopper. Viewers will get a chance to see how the pair functions as a couple when the third installment premieres on Netflix at some point next year, with the return of the cuteness and chaos the students of Truham are known for.

When Will 'Heartstopper' Season 3 Be Released?

Considering filming for the third season of Heartstopper concluded just in time for the holidays, post-production of the new episodes will take place during the first few months of 2024. Principal photography for the previous installment came to an end around the same time last year, with the episodes hitting the streaming platform the following August. Nick and Charlie could realistically come back during the summer, but nothing has been confirmed by Netflix so far. Time will tell when audiences will be able to reunite with the young couple, as their love continues to be tested by the world around them.

A release date for the third season of Heartstopper hasn't been announced yet. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.