Joe Locke may have made headlines at the end of 2024 with his performance in Agatha All Along, the Marvel Disney+ series that returned Kathryn Hahn to her famous WandaVision role, but long before he ever joined the MCU he led a Netflix series that just got a major update. Locke stars alongside Kit Connor in Heartstopper, the coming-of-age teen drama that premiered in 2022 and already has three seasons under its belt, but has not yet been renewed for a fourth. The lowest rating for a season of the show according to Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated Netflix shows of all-time. During a recent interview with William Hussey that was later posted on TikTok, author and creator Alice Osman provided an exciting update on Season 4 despite the lack of a renewal:

“I’m working very hard behind the scenes to get us a renewal for Heartstopper. It is still ongoing. We don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen. We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful, and hopefully we’ll be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed.”

Both Locke and Connor have blossomed into major stars thanks to their performance in Heartstopper, which has largely become what both actors are known for. Connor recently starred alongside Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal in one of the biggest movies of 2024, The Wild Robot, where he lent his voice to the role of Brightbill. The Wild Robot earned nearly flawless reviews and also grossed over $330 million at the worldwide box office. Connor has also been set for a role in Warfare, the upcoming A24 war epic written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza, and also Civil War director Alex Garland. Warfare is coming to theaters on April 11, and the film also stars Joseph Quinn, Noah Centineo, Cosmo Jarvis, Will Poulter, and Charles Melton.

Two More Popular Netflix Shows Return This Year

While fans wait for a potential Heartstopper Season 4, Netflix is also dropping new seasons for two of its biggest shows of all-time. After its last season debuted in 2022, Stranger Things will finally return in 2025 for its fifth and final season. The next chapter is lacking an official release date, but the Duffer Brothers did confirm it will be released in 2025. Also returning for its third and final season later this year is Squid Game, which just recently dropped Season 2 the day after Christmas. Fortunately, Squid Game Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back to back, and Season 3 has already been set for release on June 27.

Heartstopper has not yet been renewed for Season 4. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the show and watch the first three seasons of Heartstopper on Netflix.