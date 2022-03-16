Netflix has just released a new trailer and release date for their new series, Heartstopper, which is set to premiere this April. The new trailer gives us a look into the coming of age love story that follows imaginative teenager Charlie as he navigates a budding new relationship with a classmate.

Like much of Netflix's new content, Heartstopper leans into the young adult audience, telling the all too familiar coming of age story that centers on young love and the conceptualization of one's individuality. The series follows British secondary school student Charlie who, after meeting the rugby-fan Nick in school, becomes immediately infatuated. The series will follow their budding romance, as well as Charlie's quirky and close-knit friend group. Each of them will work to discover themselves and their own unique identity, supporting each other as they go along.

The series is based on a webcomic and graphic novel of the same name, which was written by Alice Oseman. Oseman has written several young adult novels, which often explore friendship, mental health, eating disorders, and LGBTQ+ themes. She first secured a publishing deal at 17, which is no small accomplishment. Heartstopper was originally optioned for television in 2019. In January 2021, it was announced that Netflix had ordered the first season for production. The first season will consist of eight thirty-minute episodes and features the tagline "Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love."

The new trailer illustrates the emotionally vulnerable take that the series will follow, showing the experience of teenage love in a direct and sincere way. The series features the same raw perspective featured in the original graphic novel, and even features a few aesthetic callbacks to the source material, such as split screens fit into comic book format and a few cheeky little animated leaves that punctuate particularly romantic moments in the trailer. Fans of the original comic are certainly in for a treat.

Heartstopper stars Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, Kit Connor as primary love interest Nick Nelson. Also starring in the series are Yasmin Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, and Rhea Norwood.

The series comes from the production company See Saw Films and is executive produced by Patrick Walters. The sere is created and written by the original graphic novel's writer Alice Oseman. The series is directed by Euros Lyn. Heartstopper will premiere on Netflix on April 22, 2022. Until then, you can check out the dreamy new trailer below.

