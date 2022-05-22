With the recent announcement of its renewal for Season 2 and 3, Netflix’s Heartstopper has been getting high praise for its graceful handling of LGBTQIA+ issues and its unwavering optimism. An integral part of that utopian portrayal of young love within the gay community is a depiction of a solid support system. While Kit Connor and Joe Locke steal the show as romantic leads Nick and Charlie, recognition is also due to the creation of characters such as friends Elle, Tao, Tara, and Darcy, perfectly crafted parents, and even attentive teachers. Heartstopper succeeds because it is such a well-rounded and balanced narrative about preteens navigating the challenges of a same-sex relationship. That story is actualized by a wide array of characters in their realm that smooth over even the toughest aspects of that experience. These supportive contributors are incredibly well-written, and they add an immeasurable dimension to the overall watching experience of Nick and Charlie’s story.

In a YA romance story, a critical aspect of getting to know the characters is getting to know their friends. At Charlie and Nick’s school, each run with a very different crowd. Nick’s gaggle of rugby mates are brute and intolerant. As the series progresses, Nick becomes increasingly frustrated with the way they behave and wants to distance himself from them as much as possible. He finds solace in Charlie’s group of friends, with some new additions from their sister school, as they embody a much more accepting and caring attitude. Charlie’s immediate circle consists of Isaac (Tobie Donovan), a quiet but observant introvert, Tao (William Gao) who is boisterous and fiercely protective, and Elle (Yasmin Finney) a former classmate starting fresh at the all-girls school after transitioning. Elle brings new friends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) into the group. This witty bunch brings a lot of lively banter to the table as they become throughout the first season, but with those lively antics comes comfort, encouragement, and perspective.

Tao, Isaac, and Elle bring Charlie a sense of safety after being bullied for his sexual orientation in the years prior. While Tao is threatened by the sudden appearance of Nick as a strong presence in Charlie’s life, the others are more approving of how their love unfolds. Tao’s devotion is a tad overzealous at times, but it signifies an honest depiction of where growing pains intersect with loyalty. Tao plays a very important role in Charlie’s life, and it’s easy for older viewers to look down on his territorialism as immaturity. But just as many high schoolers come to learn, there is a delicate balance between maintaining friendships and committing to a new relationship – Heartstopper depicts that lesson with such authenticity through Tao and Charlie’s friendship.

This budding couple chooses to surround themselves with positive friendships that contribute to an uplifting environment. They are given the opportunity to thrive and be themselves in most social settings because they’re among some friends who have coming-out experiences of their own. For the first time, Nick, in particular, is exposed to a group of peers that understand what he’s going through. The other couple in the group, Tara and Darcy, are ready to publicly announce their love. However, they don’t allow the fact that they’re at a different stage in their relationship to affect the way they communicate with Nick when he comes to them for guidance. They happily take the time to make him feel like he can be honest, and that he owes it to himself to pursue what brings him joy. In contrast to being in the company of his hard-headed teammates, Nick feels much more at home with his new friends. They share values that he would like to align himself with, they have a much sweeter worldview, and are unconditionally supportive of Nick and Charlie – separately and together. This shift in dynamic emboldens Nick to publicly display his infatuation for Charlie, he feels cushioned from the negative backlash with the support of his new friends.

The parents in this series exceed all expectations. Surpassing the age-old stereotype of a generation that is stuck in the past, Heartopper has written parents to whom acceptance comes naturally, demonstrating that not every coming-out story has to be a struggle. The key parental figures that audiences become acquainted with are Charlie’s dad, Julio Spring (Joseph Balderrama), and Nick’s Mom, Sarah Nelson (Olivia Coleman).

Julio makes only a few appearances, often chauffeuring Charlie to and from gatherings where he’ll be meeting up with Nick. Julio exemplifies a strong protective presence for Charlie, but unlike Tao, he’s not overbearing. His approach seems to be that he will let Charlie come to him if he’s experiencing bullying. Despite his distance, he still manages to be observant without violating Charlie’s boundaries or trust. A noteworthy scene is when Charlie is confronted by a former fling who accosts him with a slew of hurtful insults after they’ve been separated from the group. Julio pulls up in the car and asserts himself, giving Charlie an escape route without interfering with the confrontation. He still allows his son to have agency in the outcome but makes sure the path to safety is clear. Never before has such a strong and well-balanced figure been so simply and clearly depicted as a supporting character for Queer youth.

When Charlie feels anxiety over something he can’t open up to his dad about, his ever-present sister Tori (Jenny Walser) is either lurking in the background for some comedic levity or on standby to offer much-needed comforting words. It seems like no one understands Charlie quite like his sister, and she is there when he is at his lowest, reminding him that he is loved before he can slip too far into a dark place fueled by insecurity.

Sarah Nelson plays a much more active role in the narrative. Through her frequent conversations with Nick, the audience can grasp how much he is growing and changing as a young man, and Sarah can see it too. Her attentiveness allows her to pick up on the subtle cues that Nick is unhappy, and not just because he’s suddenly come to the realization that his friends are abominable jerks. Nick is going through a crisis of self, his newfound romantic feelings for Charlie are exciting, yes, but confusing. It is evident that Sarah is noticing many changes in him as he delves into his self-discovery and acceptance.

Nick’s determinate coming-out scene is made whole by his mother. Though it has a solemn tone, his nervousness shining through, it isn’t devoid of humor. Sarah consistently makes heteronormative remarks toward her son as they converse throughout the season. In this scene, she realizes the impression those assumptions must have made on Nick and apologizes for making him feel like he wouldn’t be able to tell her that he’s bisexual. This scene is somehow both extremely genuine and idealistic. Just like their group of friends, the family members are not written to be completely flawless, but they're not malicious or deliberately hurtful. It is through their carefully considered actions that a new standard for behavior is created, and hopefully, young LGBTQIA+ viewers will feel just as comforted by this warm portrayal as the main characters did within the story.

Finally, Mr. Ajayi (Fisayo Akinade) is the teacher that everyone wishes they had at that age. Ajayi keeps a close eye on Charlie after he kept his experiences with bullying a secret and suffered in silence. He’s Charlie's trusted confidant that gives sound advice, no matter how blunt. His underlying message to Charlie is always that he deserves better and deserves to demand more from others. He is trying to instill a confidence in Charlie that he doesn’t currently have, and he allows people to trample his heart as a result. When Nick comes into the picture, Mr. Ajayi notices immediately that Charlie is beginning to take his advice; Nick clearly takes the time to make Charlie a priority even though he’s not ready to do so publicly. Seeing this, Mr. Ajayi creates a private safe haven for them to enjoy each other’s company.

Heartstopper is a massive success amongst young people, but that didn’t stop older audiences from tuning in to reminisce over the spark of first love and a whirlwind high school romance. In that same vein, this show is hugely meaningful even to those who don’t identify as Queer. It is not only important for gay and bisexual youth to see themselves represented on screen, but for friends, families, and allies to have model behavior so easily incorporated into those stories. The excellent network of well-written supporting characters makes this heartwarming narrative even fuller, there is so much love to go around.

