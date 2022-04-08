It doesn't matter who you are, it is easy to sometimes find yourself dejected and despondent in the tumultuous rat race that is the modern world, and, by extension, to experience feelings of existential dread and disassociation, which is a shame because, at its best, humanity can be pretty great. Offering ample proof of just that, and providing plenty of heartfelt comfort along the way, these 10 films have an uncanny ability to restore one's faith in humanity.

With their earnest and lovable characters and their moving tales of human goodness, these films are not only incredibly crafted masterpieces, but life-affirming gems as well. Ranging from modern-day romantic dramas that tug on the heartstrings to timeless classics from decades ago that still offer just as great an emotional triumph today as they did upon release, these movies may prove to be just the tonic you need to cap off a long and tiring day.

10 'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Directed by Bo Burnham

Bo Burnham's feature film debut was met with praise when it first screened at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and for good reason. The movie doesn't just look at the awkwardness of teenage years, it explores the repercussions of intense social anxiety and the benefits of putting yourself out there, all with a healthy dose of Burnham-style humor.

Elsie Fisher stars as Kayla Day, an introverted teenage YouTuber who struggles to endure the final week of what has been a hellish eighth-grade experience for her. Kayla navigates social anxiety, budding sexuality, and her frustrating awkwardness in the painfully accurate teen movie, all while her flustered father tries to keep up with her emotional whirlwind. Fisher's outstanding performance, along with Burnham's trademark wit, lends itself to the charming atmosphere of the film. Eighth Grade has a very hopeful and positive message about being yourself and overcoming anxiety at the most challenging periods of your life, and it delivers that message beautifully.

9 'Frances Ha' (2012)

Directed by Noah Baumbach

Greta Gerwig stars as Frances, a couch-surfing New Yorker trying to find her place in an ever-changing world. While it was well before she established herself as a major director, Frances Ha still saw Gerwig flaunt her talents behind the camera as well, as she co-wrote the screenplay with director Noah Baumbach to conjure up a powerful viewing experience that is funny, sad, achingly relatable, and full of hope. When Frances' best friend and roommate falls in love and gets married, Frances must deal with the horrible process of drifting away from her favorite person in the world, all while her dancing career and love life descend a similar path.

Frances Ha is about staying steady in a fickle world, and Greta Gerwig brings the unnaturally positive persona of the protagonist to life in such a beautiful way. As Frances drifts in and out of people's lives, she slowly comes to terms with living on the outskirts of her own social life, and eventually finds peace within herself and what she's doing. It is an extremely touching film and not one that should be missed. If you find yourself in a rut, Frances Ha is sure to bring you out of it.

8 'Harold And Maude' (1971)

Directed by Hal Ashby

This dark comedy is a perfect blend of cynicism and optimism and a great remedy for when you're down with the blues. When Harold (Bud Cort), a bored and death-obsessed teenage boy, meets Maude (Ruth Gordon), an eccentric, free-spirited 80-year-old woman, she turns his world upside down. The film is known for its offbeat humor and profound dialogue, and despite the heavy themes, it is a fantastic comedy that ends on a high and happy note.

Both the lead actors do a marvelous job (Ruth Gordon won an Oscar for her performance) and the film has gained status as a cult classic. Of course, it wouldn't be complete without Cat Stevens' trademark soundtrack, which he wrote entirely for the movie and is worthy of listening to even for those who haven't seen the film. Harold and Maude has become a cherished cult classic from the '70s that has grown greater with time as it thrives off the back of its unconventional yet sincere central relationship.

7 'The End of the Tour' (2015)

Directed by James Ponsoldt

James Ponsoldt directed the adaptation of David Lipsky's book, Although of Course You End Up Becoming Yourself, written about his week-long interview with famous novelist David Foster Wallace, and the result is a stunning biographical drama that is sure to stick with you. The End of the Tour is a deeply philosophical film, as it chronicles the conversations between Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg) and David Foster Wallace (Jason Segal), and such issues as depression, addiction, and emotional isolation are discussed at length.

There are a few heartbreaking moments, delivered perfectly by Segel and Eisenberg, but the film's discussion of mental health and social isolation are bound to validate feelings of sorrow and loneliness. While they may be uncomfortable feelings, they are completely human and often need to be felt, and this film is a wonderful vehicle to enable that. Of course, the ending scene will reduce you to a mess of cathartic tears, so bring tissues.

6 'Amélie' (2001)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Amélie tells the story of Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou), an offbeat and reclusive but spirited young romantic who becomes an agent of karma when she develops an obsession with playing an invisible role in the lives of those around her. From romantic matchmaking to bringing hilarious inconveniences upon the snobby and mean-spirited, Amélie has no issue playing God in determining the fate of other people, but her crippling shyness makes her own romantic pursuit more difficult to take control of.

A truly heartwarming movie about kindness and love, with Tautou playing the innocent and loving yet endearingly cheeky protagonist to perfection, Amélie has become a true classic of international cinema because of its life-affirming magnificence. Also buoyed by ingenious writing, spellbinding cinematography, and a breathtakingly gorgeous score, the French film is among the best romantic pictures ever made, and continues to thrive as a powerful ode to love and human decency well over 20 years since its release.

5 'Tokyo Godfathers' (2003)

Directed by Satoshi Kon

Animated cinema has long been a stalwart of both profoundly humane stories and subtle yet powerful topics that mesh together to create an emotionally overwhelming viewing experience. One of the most pointed yet underrated examples of this is Satoshi Kon's anime gem Tokyo Godfathers which tells the story of three homeless misfits who discover a newborn baby on the streets on Christmas Eve and make it their mission to return the child to their parents.

A smart and funny twist on the story of the three wise men, Tokyo Godfathers is a warm and inviting film about love, loss, and joy. It explores the struggle of homeless people, giving each of the protagonists a unique and loving personality, thus subverting common depictions of homeless individuals in media. The anime film shows how genuinely caring people can be, whether they live on the outskirts of society or not. This comedy is a go-to family flick, and the ending is just as sweet as any Pixar film.

4 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' (2015)

Director: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Based on the novel of the same name, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a comedy about crippling insecurities and letting those closest to us help us find our strength. When Greg (Thomas Mann) and his best friend (whom he refuses to refer to as his best friend) Earl (RJ Cyler) are introduced to and urged to make friends with Rachel (Olivia Cooke), a peer of theirs who has recently been diagnosed with cancer, the three of them impact each other's lives in unexpected ways.

The dry humor captures teenage cynicism surrounding the high school experience accurately and hilariously, and Thomas Mann plays the impenetrable Greg perfectly. The ways in which Greg attempts to prohibit the world from hurting him can be both relatable and enlightening, and seeing the ways in which Greg's life will be forever changed by his friendship with Rachel is what makes the film so special.

3 'Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India' (2001)

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker