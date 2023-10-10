The Big Picture Director Michael Mann plans to shoot a sequel to his film Heat as his next project after finishing the press campaign for his latest movie Ferrari.

Adam Driver, star of Ferrari, was previously linked to the lead role in Heat 2, but Mann was noncommittal about working with him again due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Heat 2 will adapt a 500-page novel of the same name, written by Mann and Meg Gardiner, that serves as both a prequel and sequel to the original film, exploring the early days of Robert De Niro's character and continuing the story of Al Pacino's character.

Michael Mann has confirmed that he intends on shooting a sequel to his acclaimed 1995 crime drama epic Heat as his next project. Speaking with Deadline at their Contenders London event over the weekend, while promoting his latest film, Ferrari, the director revealed his plans to shoot the film once the press campaign for the Italian car tycoon biopic surrounding the life of Enzo Ferrari came to an end. “Yes. Meg Gardiner and myself wrote the novel Heat 2, which came out right when we were shooting Ferrari. It did very well. I plan to shoot that next.”

Mann's star in Ferrari, Adam Driver, was linked earlier in the year with the lead role in Heat 2, with Deadline claiming he was locked in talks to play the young Neil McCauley, the career criminal who met a grisly end at the conclusion of the original film. Mann was asked about the prospects of working with Driver once more and was carefully noncommittal, particularly given the delicate stage that the SAG-AFTRA strike is currently sitting at.

“Perhaps. We don’t talk about that yet. Let me put it this way: Adam and I got along like a house on fire [on Ferrari]. We have the same work ethic – which is pretty intense. We like each other, and we had a great time working together artistically.”

What Is 'Heat 2' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Last year, Mann dedicated his time to crafting a 500-page novel, co-authored with Gardiner, titled "Heat 2." The sprawling novel served the dual purpose of being both a prequel and a sequel to the original Heat story. Mann's deep affection for the world he created shines through, and this was evident in the novel's warm reception.

"Heat 2" delves into the prequel storyline, offering readers insight into the early days of Robert De Niro's career criminal character, Neil McCauley, who was the mastermind behind the crew in the initial film. Simultaneously, the novel acts as a sequel, continuing the gripping tale of Al Pacino's character, Vincent Hanna, the relentless LAPD lieutenant determined to track down McCauley amidst the labyrinthine streets of Los Angeles.

The storyline takes readers back to Chicago in 1988 when McCauley, Chris Shiherlis (played by Val Kilmer in the original), and their high-line crew were taking scores on the West Coast, the U.S.-Mexico border and in Chicago. At the same time, Hanna is rising through the ranks as a prospective star in the Chicago Police Department, tasked with chasing an ultraviolent gang of home invaders.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates. Mann's Ferrari will open in theaters on Christmas Day.