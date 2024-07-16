The Big Picture Michael Mann's long-awaited sequel to Heat, Heat 2, will delve into the backstory of the original film's characters, exploring new criminal avenues.

The sequel, set to film late 2024 or early 2025, promises a fresh take on the beloved characters from the 1995 classic crime thriller Heat.

Heat 2

Rumors of Michael Mann's long-awaited big-screen sequel to his neo-noir epic Heat have been rampant since he published Heat 2 as a novel in 2022. The film just got a little closer to reality, as the legendary filmmaker announced his intention to film it at the end of this year, or early next year. The Los Angeles Times reported the news in an interview with Mann to announce the unveiling of the director's digital archives.

As per the article, Mann is "is deep into writing the screenplay adaptation of his novel Heat 2, with a desire to begin shooting at the end of this year or beginning of 2025." When asked about the potential casting of the film - names like Adam Driver and Austin Butler have been bandied about as the younger versions of the characters seen in the original film - Mann is more coy: "“I can’t talk about that.” The director is coming off last year's auto magnate biopic Ferrari, his first film in eight years; although the film was a disappointment at the box office, the film (and especially Penélope Cruz's performance) was widely praised.

What Is 'Heat 2' About?

First published in 2022 and co-written by Mann and crime novelist Meg Gardiner, Heat 2 is not just a sequel to the 1995 film that united Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on-screen for the first time. The novel goes back in time to the formative years of LAPD Detective Vincent Hanna (Pacino) and professional thief Neil McCauley (De Niro), as well as McCauley's criminal associates Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer) and Nate (Jon Voight). Neither is it constrained by the Los Angeles locale of the film; it explores the world of crime, from Mexican drug cartels to Taiwanese criminal syndicates operating out of Paraguay. It then goes on to follow Shiherlis, who survives the events of the film but has to go on the run without his wife and son, as he attempts to build a new life for himself as a different breed of criminal. Ultimately, however, it culminates back where the film began, on the sun-scorched streets of LA.

The news coincides with the announcement of Mann's digital archive project, which offers an in-depth look into the meticulous filmmaker's process. The site launched today with a detailed look at the making of Ferrari, including photo storyboards, making-of videos, and Mann's own annotated script pages.

Heat 2 is slated to film in late 2024 or early 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.