In the world of crime cinema, the 1995 action drama Heat continues to burn brightly, with a newly confirmed sequel film, Heat 2, re-igniting the passion of cinephiles.

While speaking at Deadline’s Contenders London event, director Michael Mann confirmed the rumors that Heat 2 is slated to be his next venture. Mann, along with well-known thriller author Meg Gardiner, wrote the novel version of Heat 2 which is to be adapted into the film. The novel serves as both a prequel and sequel to the events that happened in the original film, with non-linear storylines taking place in 1988 prior to the events of Heat, in 1995 and 1996 directly after the events of the film, and in 2000 a few years later.

After its publication in August 2022, Heat 2 became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller, creating a lot of new hype for the sequel to be adapted into a film. With the publication of the novel there was one obvious question on everyone’s mind - will there be a Heat 2 movie?

We finally have an answer, so here is everything we know so far about Heat 2.

Related:'Collateral' Marked the Start of Michael Mann's Second Era of Filmmaking

Don’t plan to buy your tickets just yet, as it’s unlikely that we will get a release date for the film anytime soon. Though no official details have been released about where the film is in the production pipeline, based on Mann’s comments it's safe to assume the project is still in development.

It’s possible that filming will begin sometime in 2024 after the release of Mann’s most recent biopic film, Ferrari, which follows the life of automotive and racing kingpin Enzo Ferrari.

In the meantime, you can refresh your memory by watching the original 1995 film streaming for subscribers on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

Who Will Star in ‘Heat 2’?

Image via NEON

Though not yet officially confirmed, Adam Driver was said to be in talks to play young Neil McCauley, played by Robert De Niro in the first film.

Driver most recently starred as the titular character in Mann’s biopic sports drama Ferrari. Although Mann answers with a vague “perhaps” when asked if Driver would star in his next film, he went on to elaborate on his positive relationship with Driver, citing their similarly intense work ethic as one reason they had a great time working together artistically. These complimentary statements towards Driver make it sound very likely that he will be involved in Mann’s upcoming projects in some capacity.

In terms of the debate whether to re-cast younger actors or to use CGI to de-age the previous actors, a technique heavily used in The Irishman, it seems like Mann leans towards the former. In an interview with Esquire, Mann stated,

“I just don't connect with heavy prosthetics or visual effect-laden things. I’d also have a problem with the movement of the actors. I mean, I’m 79 and I don't move the way I did when I was 39!”

Despite not using the CGI de-aging route, it is possible that stars from the original film like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Val Kilmer could make a return in the sequel as one of the timelines occurs after the events of the original film. Although more time has passed in real life than in the novel, Mann could make the artistic decision to have the final sequel storyline take place in a more distant future to accommodate using the original actors. Not only would this be an homage to the original film, but it would be an on-screen reunion every fan would love.

Unconfirmed rumors have circulated that Austin Butler could play Chris Shiherlis and Ana de Armas could play Elisa. There has also been speculation from fans that Oscar Isaac could play Vincent Hanna.

RELATED: 'Ferrari': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About Michael Mann's Next Film

What Is the Plot of 'Heat 2’?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

With no script details released it’s impossible to know how strictly the screenplay will be to the sequel novel, however, given that Mann will be the writer of both it can be assumed that the adaptation will remain fairly faithful.

As a refresher for the events that take place in the first Heat, the story takes place in the gritty world of 1990s Los Angeles following two formidable men on opposite sides of the law. Lt. Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) is a dedicated detective in the Los Angeles Police Department, determined to bring down Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro), a brilliant and methodical career criminal. As the two engage in a relentless game of cat and mouse, Hanna's obsession with capturing McCauley strains his personal relationships with his wife, Justine (Diane Venora), and stepdaughter.

McCauley leads a solitary existence, allowing no personal attachments to jeopardize his life of crime. However, as he plans one last heist before retiring, McCauley finds himself drawn to Eady (Amy Brenneman), a graphic designer, in a rare moment of vulnerability.

The film's dramatic climax unfolds in a heart-pounding shootout on the streets of Los Angeles, where Hanna and McCauley come face to face in a high-stakes confrontation. In a moment of mutual respect, they acknowledge the similarity in their dedication and professionalism. Yet, the inevitability of their paths crossing leads to a fatal standoff, underlining the film's central theme of duality. In this emotionally charged conclusion, Hanna's relentless pursuit of justice collides with McCauley's unwavering commitment to his code of survival.

Heat 2 will serve as both a prequel and sequel to the first film, building out the world and diving deeper into the character’s complicated pasts than the original film allowed. The story follows the intertwined lives of McCauley, Shiherlis, and Hanna in the years leading up to the events of the first film, as well as how the lives of the surviving characters unfold in the aftermath.

There are plenty of high-stakes action sequences and some impressive jobs from McCauley’s crew across the U.S. and Mexico. The tension-filled sequel story is just as thrilling as the original, but it also dives deeper into the character’s personal journeys beyond what the original runtime allowed. Chris Shirhelis’ character has the biggest character arc in the novel, elevating him beyond the supporting character role to drive the story in a way that is on par with the two leading men. We also get a glimpse at a more emotional, romantic Neil McCauley who is a far cry from the detached criminal audiences know from the film, following the years that transform him.

Who Will Be Making 'Heat 2'?

Image by Annamaria Ward

Michael Mann will be directing and writing Heat 2. Although initially he didn't seem as sure whether the film would actually happen saying in an interview:

"I took two years to write a novel. Fortunately, it became a New York Times No. 1 bestseller. The things I’m into are things that fascinate me and keep me moving forward. Don’t misunderstand. I want to make it. But if I don’t, I won’t be incomplete."

Much like the first movie, Heat 2 will be distributed by Warner Bros.

While we can't yet mark our calendars for the release date of Heat 2, it's finally safe to say that this sequel is simmering in the development pipeline. With the novel’s blend of high-octane action, intricate heists, and nuanced character development, Heat 2 is set to be an exhilarating sequel that keeps the fire of Heat burning bright.