For Heat fans, get ready. You'll hopefully be getting your sequel sooner than you think. Michael Mann, the mind behind the legendary 1995 crime thriller, has confirmed that the writing of Heat 2 is not only well underway, but that the project has officially landed at Warner Bros. It's more pleasing news for longtime fans of the epic crime saga, as Mann has been teasing details of the story since the release of his 2022 novel Heat 2, which serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the original.

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub in an interview to mark the 25th anniversary of his acclaimed film The Insider, Mann provided a glimpse into the creative process and the sleepless nights that have brought him closer to finishing the screenplay of Heat 2, and included a story that shows just how involved he is with the creative process of crafting the world once again:

"I’m finishing the screenplay, and at 2:30 this morning, it woke me up in the middle of the night. So, I'm in the middle of writing the screenplay, and I wound up driving through LA at 3 a.m., which is fantastic, there are no cars, and ended up at Canter's Delicatessen because that's the only thing open 24 hours."

It's a vivid picture that Mann paints, which doesn't just show his dedication to getting the project completed, but it also subtly brings back the mood and vibe of Los Angeles itself, with the city a vital character in Heat and its sequel. Canter’s Delicatessen, the classic L.A. joint he references, has for years served as a late-night sanctuary for countless artists, and for Mann, it became a hub of inspiration and nostalgia.

“Then I sat in a booth and wrote there until about 9:00 this morning, trying to finish act four. It was ironic because it's the same booth I sat in when I wrote the first couple episodes of Starsky & Hutch back in the 1970s. Then The Jericho Mile and probably some early drafts of Heat. I had a favorite waitress named Jeannie who put two sons through medical school waitressing there and playing poker in Gardena. [Laughs] So, sometimes you're driving through the streets of LA at night, and a coyote runs across it.”

What Is 'Heat 2' About?

Fans who've already read the novel know that the story has an arc that takes us into the past and beyond the events of Heat. It will give audiences a look at characters like Neil McCauley (originally played by Robert De Niro) and Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino) before the events of Heat. It also explores the aftereffects, following Hanna’s path in the wake of the film’s iconic climactic showdown.

Mann does, however, admit that nothing is guaranteed in Hollywood even if the story is set and he knows what he wants to make, adding:

"Nothing’s definitely going because the sky may fall. But Heat 2 is at Warner Bros. I'm writing the screenplay for them, and hopefully, we will go forward as soon as possible."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of Heat 2 as well as the rest of our conversation with Mann. The original Heat is available to watch on Paramount+.

Heat A group of high-end professional thieves start to feel the heat from the LAPD when they unknowingly leave a verbal clue at their latest heist. Release Date December 15, 1995 Director Michael Mann Cast Val Kilmer , Jon Voight , Al Pacino , Robert De Niro Tom Sizemore , Diane Venora Runtime 170 minutes Writers Michael Mann

