Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.

This casting could (potentially) see the light of day, as director Mann is working on a follow-up novel to the film that is both a prequel and a sequel. The novel, a collaboration with author Meg Gardiner, has been in the works for six years and will hit shelves this August. Mann has stated that he would absolutely adapt this into either a film or a series, though no further updates have been given since. However, news could easily crop up later this year once the book hits shelves.

Chalamet is one of the hottest names in Hollywood who could easily help a film like this get made. He most recently starred as Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune, in addition to Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. The young actor will re-team with director Luca Guadagnino for his film Bones and All later this year. Playing a younger version of a character will also be something he is familiar with, as he's set to portray a young Willy Wonka in Paul King's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel, Wonka.

Given the nature of Hollywood these days, a sequel for Heat could actually perform quite well. This year alone has brought forth a sequel in the form of Top Gun: Maverick, which has performed incredibly well both critically and financially. That film was 36 years in the making, which is quite a bit more than the 27 years it has been since Heat released in theaters. Mann himself is already rather busy, as he is directing an Enzo Ferrari biopic starring Adam Driver.

As for Pacino and De Niro, both actors have kept relatively busy in recent years. Pacino starred in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, as well as in the Amazon Prime series Hunters. De Niro portrayed the fictional late night host Murray Franklin in Joker opposite Joaquin Phoenix. The two also re-teamed for Martin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman, with Pacino being nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

