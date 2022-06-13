It looks like things are heating up this summer as Michael Mann's masterful film Heat is coming to 4K UHD on August 9, 2022. The news comes as the film's stars and legends in their own right, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are set to reunite with Michael Mann at this year's Tribeca Festival to premiere the new 4K UHD version of the 1995 film.

DeNiro and Pacino, along with writer-director Michael Mann and producer Art Linson, will attend the screening on June 17, 2022. The screening will be followed by an on-stage conversation which will be moderated by journalist and filmmaker Bilge Ebiri.

The special screening celebrates the film's August 9 4K Ultra HD Disc release. The remastered film includes previously released audio commentary from Michael Mann, Q&As, deleted scenes, and other bonus features. Also set to be released on that day is Mann's first novel Heat 2. The novel tells an original story from the lives of the original film's characters both before and after the events of the movie.

The film tells the story of an obsessive detective, played by Pacino, who hunts down professional thief Neil McCauley, played by De Niro, through the streets of Los Angeles. But as the stakes of their cat and mouse game escalate, their lives both begin to unravel. In addition to De Niro and Pacino, the film also stars Val Kilmer, Tom Sizemore, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Diane Venora, Natalie Portman, and Jon Voight. The film is often considered a classic of the genre. Heat was executive produced by Pieter Jan Brugge and Arnon Milchan. The film was produced by Michael Mann and Art Linson. The film was written by Michael Mann and featured music by Elliot Goldenthal.

The 4K Ultra HD release features director’s audio commentary. The Blu-ray Disc One release will feature Heat In High Definition and the director’s audio commentary, disc two will feature a Q&A with Michael Mann, a Q&A with Christopher Nolan, a 3-part making-of documentary, deleted scenes, a "Pacino and De Niro: The Conversation" featurette, and "Return To The Scene Of The Crime" featurette.

Heat will be released to 4K HD on August 9, 2022. The special screening at the Tribeca Festival will take place on June 17, 2022.