In the pantheon of crime films, Michael Mann's Heat is one that comes up often in conversation. And while I'd been a fan of Mann's previous work — most notably Collateral and his adaptation of Miami Vice — I hadn't seen Heat. However, after watching the film, I can say that the praise is well deserved, as Mann not only crafted a sprawling crime epic but also a tale about relationships and how easy they are to form, as well as break. Combined with the magnetic performances of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, this approach makes Heat a must-watch film.

Heat owes its existence to the exploits of a real-life criminal, Neil McCauley, the same name as the character De Niro plays. McCauley was an extremely skilled criminal who entered into a game of cat and mouse with a police detective and wound up being shot. While most of Heat is fictional, its events having a basis in real life helps the film stand out from other crime capers of the time, such as Se7en or Pulp Fiction. While those films relied on a flashier visual style and snappy dialogue, Heat has a lot more on its mind.

The film properly begins when McCauley and his crew of criminals pull off the robbery of an armored truck. Things go south when new member Waingro (Kevin Gage) shoots one of the truck's guards dead, resulting in a firefight. This also brings the attention of Lieutenant Vincent Hanna (Pacino), who is determined to bring the criminals in. From the jump, Heat draws parallels between Hanna and McCauley. Both are extremely skilled in their line of work, as Hanna is able to piece together the events of the robbery just by looking at the crime scene and McCauley plans out the heist to the most minute details.

Relationships Are What Gives 'Heat' Its Spark

But where the film really draws a line between the two is their relationships with others, and how those relationships are strengthened or weakened. Hanna is in his third marriage, and he and his wife Justine (Diane Venora) are slowly drifting apart. Matters aren't helped by the fact that Justine's previous husband is neglecting to spend time with their daughter, Lauren (Natalie Portman). McCauley, on the other hand, sticks to a simple code he recites like a mantra: "Don't let yourself get attached to anything you are not willing to walk out on in 30 seconds flat if you feel the heat around the corner." Great for pulling off heists, less so in practice for starting a relationship, which throws McCauley's entire life into whack when he falls for artist Eady (Amy Brenneman). As McCauley grows serious about Eady to the point where he breaks his vow to run away with her, Hanna grows separate from his wife — even walking in on her cheating with him.

Another pair of relationships that provide a nice contrast to the film is how McCauley treats his fellow thieves VS how Hanna treats his fellow colleagues. McCauley's crew is more like a family; they have each others' backs and even eat at restaurants together, with each member of the crew bringing his family. Keeping in line with that loyalty, McCauley tracks down and brutally executes Waingro after he sells the other members of their gang out to the LAPD. In contrast, Hanna sees his fellow police officers as little more than tools to be used in the pursuit of justice. He also doesn't take too kindly to people getting in his way, and often threatens them with jail time or worse.

That Memorable Diner Scene

Eventually, Hanna and McCauley do come face to face in a diner, in the film's most memorable scene. There, they talk about their obsessive natures and how they can't stop what they were made to do. Mann brings the slowly simmering intensity to a boil here, as De Niro and Pacino stare each other down. "You do what you do, and I do what I gotta do," Hanna tells McCauley. "And now that we've been face to face, if I'm there and I gotta put you away, I won't like it." McCauley responds, "What if you do got me boxed in and I gotta put you down? Cause no matter what, you will not get in my way." This exchange proves to be prophetic, as the two have a final shootout in an airfield and Hanna fatally shoots McCauley. Yet in a sobering moment, Heat closes on Hanna standing over McCauley's dead body, grasping his hand. In the end, the duo found a bond with each other.

Heat is also one of the most tension-filled movies I've ever seen. Mann knows how to build up suspense, as his camera trails McCauley and crew as they walk through a bank with the intention to rob it. From there, the action escalates into a firefight - bullets shatter glass, tearing through flesh and sending blood flying. Mann shot the entire film on location, resulting in a more immersive experience. I was at the edge of my seat watching McCauley and his crew attempt to escape, and leaned back with a sigh of relief after they did. Kudos also go to Elliott Goldenthal, whose score shifts from haunting to harrowing on a dime.

A Killer Cast

And keeping in line with his future films, Mann stacked the cast with a murderer's row of talent. In addition to De Niro, Pacino and Portman, there's Val Kilmer as McCauley's right-hand man Chris Shiherlis; Jon Voight as his fence Nate; and Ashley Judd as Chris' wife Charlene. Even Dennis Haysbert and Danny Trejo have brief roles. And each actor makes use of their screen time: Haysbert, for example, plays a character who gets out of jail and is looking to go straight but ends up being the getaway driver for McCauley's crew. Mann also used real-life members of the LAPD in his film, which further adds to the authenticity.

Mann recently penned a sequel to Heat, which covers McCauley and Hanna's lives before the events of the film. It's also inspired other films, most notably The Dark Knight as director Christopher Nolan is a huge fan of Mann's, and William Fichtner has a role in both films.

When all is said and done, Heat is one of the rare films that manages to live up to its reputation years after its debut. If you're looking for a good thriller or have some time on your hands, give it a watch. You won't regret it.

Rating: A