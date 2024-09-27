As streaming platforms start to increasingly test the patience of its subscribers, platforms like Pluto TV become a pretty interesting alternative for people who don't want to pay for yet another subscription and get what they want any time of the day. This week, the platform announced a slate of new channels that you'll be able to stream for free, as well as exciting titles that you can expect to catch up with. One of them is thriller classic Heat.

First released in 1995, Heat came out as a must-watch due to its cast alone: the movie put heavyweights Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Al Pacino (Hunters) playing opposite each other as a major criminal and expert police officer. While Neal McCauley (De Niro) made his name by pulling some of LA's biggest heists, LAPD Lieutenant Vincent Hanna (Pacino) starts closing in on him after a robbery that goes south. The movie is a cat-and-mouse story that also features Val Kilmer (Top Gun: Maverick), Jon Voight (Megalopolis), Tom Sizemore (Black Hawk Down), Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers), Ashley Judd (She Said) and Mykelti Williamson (Law & Order: Organized Crime).

Aside from the impressive cast, Heat was written and directed by one of the world's most renowned filmmaker: Michael Mann. The result was considered a masterpiece, and is frequently included in lists of best movies ever made. The movie has an 83% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, and at the time of its release, famous critic Roger Ebert wrote that Heat stood out due to its complex dialogue and by not being "trapped in cliches" of the genre.

Michael Mann Is About To Crank The Heat Up

Image via Warner Bros.

The biggest testament of a movie's quality is how long it survives the test of time. Almost 30 years after its release, Heat is still a reference in thriller movies, and its legacy is about to be revisited. Mann himself decided to write a prequel novel to his own story, and recently the filmmaker announced that he intends to adapt it as a movie and has plans to start filming it by the end of this year or in early 2025. New and returning cast members are yet to be officially announced by Mann.

In the Heat 2 novel, we follow Neil McCauley's stint in prison in his twenties, as well as the years where Vincent Hanna worked in the Chicago police force before making it to lieutenant. The story also catches readers up with the characters in recent years.

You'll be able to stream Heat for free on Pluto TV in October.