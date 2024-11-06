Al Pacino and Robert De Niro have been a force to be reckoned with since they each delivered riveting performances in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 gangster classic, The Godfather Part II. Two of the biggest names not just in the realm of crime drama but also in the world of acting, the duo would reunite decades later alongside influential filmmaker Michael Mann for another action-packed, crime-centered feature. This month, interested parties can head over to Pluto TV, where Heat will be streaming with no subscription required. Certified Fresh or Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics’ approval rating and a 94% audience approval rating, the movie is a must-watch for fans of the iconic Hollywood stars.

In a game of cat and mouse, Lieutenant Hanna (Pacino) is hot on the trail of criminal mastermind Neil McCauley (De Niro) in Heat. The high-rolling thief has long been on the detective’s radar and his personal “most wanted” list, but there’s never been a time when he’s been closer to nailing his perp than now. While they both may appear to be at the top of their game to their co-workers, both McCauley and Hanna are crumbling inside, with one of the former’s men spiraling out of control and the latter facing hardships in his home life. Even though their professional lives couldn’t be any more different, the emotions both men carry bring them together and give them a better understanding of one another.

The ensemble cast for Heat is packed to the gills with familiar faces and talent, with the call sheet including Val Kilmer (Top Gun), Natalie Portman (Black Swan), Wes Studi (Reservation Dogs), Jon Voight (Ray Donovan), Tom Sizemore (Black Hawk Down), Diane Venora (The Jackal), Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), Ashley Judd (Kiss the Girls), Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers), and more.

Will ‘Heat’ Return?

Close

With both the leading men and the film’s director garnering positive reception from critics and fans, Heat has gone down as a classic piece of crime-thriller cinema that packs an emotional punch while still keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. In recent years, with the boom of sequels, reboots, and reimaginings popping out of every nook and cranny, fans have pushed Mann to consider moving forward with another chapter in the story of McCauley and Hanna. Things came to a fever pitch in 2022 when the director released a novel, aptly titled Heat 2, with Mann recently revealing his plans to move forward with an on-screen adaptation at the end of 2024 or early 2025. The filmmaker has also teased the involvement of his frequent collaborator Adam Driver, while Ferrari star, Shailene Woodley, is hoping the director reaches out to her for a part.

Head over to Pluto TV now to stream Heat free of charge.

Heat A group of high-end professional thieves start to feel the heat from the LAPD when they unknowingly leave a verbal clue at their latest heist. Release Date December 15, 1995 Director Michael Mann Cast Val Kilmer , Jon Voight , Al Pacino , Robert De Niro Tom Sizemore , Diane Venora Runtime 170 minutes Writers Michael Mann Studio Tagline Budget $60 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Watch On Pluto TV