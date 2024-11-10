Hot Toys has proven itself to be the go-to spot on the market for all the hottest toys and collectibles, and its two latest drops are the perfect examples of that. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled two new DC figures, one Batman figure based on his appearance in the DC Comic, The Dark Knight Returns, and a Joker figure based on Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight. The Ledger figure in particular is stunningly accurate to Ledger’s portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime in the film; if you just take a glance, it’s almost impossible to discern which is real and which is a toy. The Joker’s costume even comes with his signature purple topcoat, green hair that closely resembles Ledger’s look in the film, and guns, grenades, knives, cards, and more to go along with it.

Hot Toys has been on a Star Wars kick lately, and recently announced a new Emperor Palpatine figure based on his appearance in the prequel trilogy before his duel with Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) leaves him scarred and deformed. The studios also revealed two new Star Wars figures of classic animated characters, one of Chopper from Star Wars Rebels and another of Savage Oppress, Darth Maul’s apprentice in The Clone Wars. Hot Toys also celebrated Tony Stark with two new Iron Man figures, one based on his appearance in The Avengers when Loki throws him off the top of Avengers Tower, and another based on the MK II suit design before the color was changed to solve the icing problem.

Two Batman Projects Have Recently Premiered

Two new Batman spin-off projects have been released in the last several months, and their reception couldn’t be more different. The Penguin, The Batman spin-off starring Collin Farrell, has premiered to rave reviews from critics and strong viewership. The show has been the textbook definition of a smash hit, with everyone waiting around until new episodes air in the classic HBO Sunday night slot. Then there’s Joker: Folie à Deux, the Joker sequel starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga that received poor reviews from critics and has also been one of the biggest box office underperformers of the year. The film has already departed theaters after just over a month and reportedly fell more than $100 million short of being a profit for Warner Bros.

The Batman and Joker figures are currently available for pre-order. Check out the first look at the figures above and watch The Dark Knight on Max.

