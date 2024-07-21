The Big Picture Heath Ledger's iconic Joker gets a new twist with a collectible in Batman armor painted in Joker's signature style.

The Joker figure is incredibly detailed, resembling Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight with evil accessories included.

Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker, breaking boundaries in comic book movies. Limited quantity of 3,000 units.

One of the most iconic villains of all time which was brought to life by a legendary performance is suiting up like you've never seen him with a new collectible. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled the first look at a new Heath Ledger Joker figure, but not based on his appearance in The Dark Knight. The new figure sees Ledger's Clown Prince of Crime suiting up in Christian Bale's Batman armor, except repainted to exemplify the style that only the Joker would be able to confidently sport. The armor is painted with various splashes of green, purple, and red, with a dark purple cape in place of Batman's black cape to tie the whole outfit together.

Every detail in the face of this figure looks so much like Ledger in The Dark Knight that it's almost unsettling. At first glance, it's impossible to discern the figure from Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's Batman film. In addition to the painted Batman armor, this collectible comes with all The Clown Prince of Crime's evil accessories, including his guns, grenades, and playing cards, while also featuring custom Batarangs designed just for the Joker. He can also be adjusted to have his arms and legs stand in different stances to accommodate all of his accompanying gear and accessories. This figure will be released with a limited quantity of 3,000 units hitting select markets.

Heath Ledger Won a Rare Posthumous Oscar

It's no secret that comic book movies are not the favorite of the Academy, except when it comes to Visual Effects or Costume categories. Despite many actors giving outstanding performances over the years, few comic book movie actors are ever even recognized with a nomination. However, some performers are so great that they transcend the boundaries and break the norm, which is exactly what Ledger did when he suited up as the Joker in The Dark Knight. Ledger sadly passed away on January 22, 2008, but posthumously won the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance as Joker at the 2009 Academy Awards.

The Heath Ledger Joker figure will be released with 3,000 units but is not yet on sale. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, check out the images of the collectible above, and watch Ledger's legendary performance as Joker in The Dark Knight, now streaming on Max.

Watch on Max