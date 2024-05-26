An actor defined by his compelling screen presence, unwavering dedication to his performances, and astounding versatility, Heath Ledger is still viewed as one of the most brilliant and defining performers of the 21st century. Despite his tragic passing in 2008, his long-standing relevance in mainstream pop culture is ever-present, even more impressive, considering his career consisted of just 18 feature films across a 12-year stretch.

Just as impressive as his ability as an actor was his knack for lending his talents to films that would go on to have a significant cultural impact. Be it as thought-provoking and emotion-stirring dramas, adored cult classic genre films, or riveting action flicks, the late Australian actor did a bit of everything. Heath Ledger’s best films are an astonishing display of his skill, to be sure, but they also stand as a testament to the ambition and dare that was present in cinema through the late 90s and early 2000s.

10 'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus' (2009)

Directed by Terry Gilliam

Image via Lionsgate

While most famous for being the final film that Heath Ledger appeared in, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus holds a dark and captivating allure courtesy of the imaginative vibrancy and ambition of director and co-writer Terry Gilliam. Dr. Parnassus (Christopher Plummer), the leader of a traveling show, sold his daughter’s soul to the devil in exchange for immortality many millennia ago. Now desperate to spare Valentina (Lily Cole) from such a fate, Parnassus strikes a new wager with Mr. Nick (Tom Waits) and receives help from young Tony (Ledger), who has eyes for Valentina.

The film’s narrative has a transfixing allure amid its messiness, with Gilliam’s trademark effervescence on full display in all its wondrous and mind-boggling glory. While he passed away only a third of the way through production, Ledger was still able to appear in most of the film. Johnny Depp, Jude Law, and Colin Farrell portray transformations of the character to complete the movie.

9 'Ned Kelly' (2003)

Directed by Gregor Jordan

Close

An Australian film focusing on one of the nation’s most iconic and polarizing figures, Ned Kelly is a biographical Western based on Our Sunshine by Robert Drewe. The film depicts the exploits of Ned Kelly and his gang, who are made outlaws when they stand against the police brutality imposed upon their families. On the run, they become enduring folk heroes as they evade the law and rob banks while destroying mortgage documents.

While it could be argued that the film handles the extraordinary real-life story a little safely, Ned Kelly is effective and emotionally rousing enough to thrive as one of Australia’s greatest-ever Western movies. Despite being only 24, Ledger was completely at ease as the star, leading an ensemble cast including the likes of Geoffrey Rush, Naomi Watts, Orlando Bloom, and Joel Edgerton.

Watch on Starz

8 'The Patriot' (2000)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

An emotionally rousing war epic that creates a vast and impassioned spectacle on the basis of national history and revenge, The Patriot is a crowd-pleasing blockbuster of American pride and bravado. Mel Gibson stars as Benjamin Martin, a peaceful farmer with a violent past who is dragged into the Revolutionary War when the British arrive on his doorstep and his son is killed by the sadistic Colonel William Tavington (Jason Isaacs).

While the film was met with only a lukewarm reception from critics, it proved to be a hit with the American public, who responded well to its overt patriotism and its epic scope, taking the film to $215.2 million at the box office. Heath Ledger has a powerful impact in the supporting role of Gabriel, Benjamin’s eldest son, who eagerly enlists to fight and becomes a leader in his father’s militia. His role is pivotal in giving The Patriot more pathos, with the actor sharing an intense but ultimately layered dynamic with Gibson.

Rent on Apple

7 'I’m Not There' (2007)

Directed by Todd Haynes

Image via The Weinstein Company

An experimental musical biopic, I’m Not There is an intriguing take on the life and persona of music icon Bob Dylan, with six different actors playing characters inspired by the artist’s different personas. Heath Ledger plays Robbie Clark, a young actor whose work in a hit biopic sees him become an international star. However, his resulting success and popularity put a strain on his relationship.

Other actors to appear in the film as versions of Dylan include Cate Blanchett, Christian Bale, Richard Gere, and Ben Whishaw, while the supporting cast features Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams, Bruce Greenwood, and Charlotte Gainsbourg. While unconventional, I’m Not There is unmistakably captivating, mixing its peculiar story with striking editing techniques and a visual might that complements its array of breathtaking performances. Dylan himself even praised the film in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2014.

6 'A Knight’s Tale' (2001)

Directed by Brian Helgeland

Image by Sony Pictures Releasing

A rollicking underdog adventure rich with flourishes of action, romance, and comedy with no qualms about its spirited endeavor to please, A Knight’s Tale is a bombastic and highly energetic romp of feel-good fun. Ledger stars as William Thatcher, a courageous and ambitious peasant who hatches a scheme to compete in a jousting tourney and fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming a knight. During his adventure and rise to fame, he falls in love with a noble lady and develops a venomous rivalry with a wealthy and arrogant knight.

With a modern jukebox soundtrack, anachronism aplenty, and a Rocky Balboa-esque story of unlikely sporting greatness, A Knight’s Tale isn’t a swords-and-sandals flick that will appeal to everyone’s tastes, but it flaunts a unique allure that is easy to be enthralled by. It also helped consolidate Ledger as a certified movie star, with the young actor adept at executing the comedic timing, action thrills, and tender romantic touch that the film requires.

5 'Monster’s Ball' (2001)

Directed by Marc Forster

Image via Lions Gate Films

A quiet though contemplative romantic drama that earned high praise for its grounded approach to its characters, themes, and story, Monster’s Ball is something of an underrated gem of early 2000s cinema despite its Oscar-winning performance from Halle Berry. It focuses on the unlikely relationship that blossoms between Hank (Billy Bob Thornton), a racist corrections officer struggling to overcome family woes, and Leticia (Berry), an African-American widower who is unaware that Hank was a part of her husband’s execution.

Emotionally overwhelming and offering a thought-provoking exploration of complex and deeply flawed characters beautifully portrayed by two nuanced, mature, and sublime performances, Monster’s Ball is an acting powerhouse. This excellence extends to its supporting cast, with Heath Ledger a noteworthy standout as Sonny, Hank’s son, who struggles with working at the prison and fails to win his father’s approval.

Monster's Ball Release Date June 7, 2001 Cast Billy Bob Thornton , Halle Berry , Taylor Simpson , Gabrielle Witcher , Heath Ledger , Amber Rules Runtime 111 minutes Writers Milo Addica , Will Rokos

Watch on Roku

4 'Two Hands' (1999)

Directed by Gregor Jordan

Image via REP Distribution

1999 proved to be a significant year for Heath Ledger’s career, with the actor starring in two major successes, helping him kick-start his ascent to Hollywood stardom. The lesser-known of his '99 releases is the Australian crime comedy Two Hands. Set amid Sydney’s criminal underbelly, it follows a young bouncer whose mistake on a simple job sees him land in the debt of a local mob boss. Desperate to spare himself and the girl he loves from a horrific death, Jimmy plans a bank robbery to come up with the cash he owes.

Ledger expertly steers Two Hands through its hectic 93-minute runtime with a charming yet edgy performance.

A fast and flashy firecracker of a film, Two Hands tears along with an immersive and engulfing hysteria that cements it as one of Australia’s greatest crime movies. Director Gregor Jordan revels in the story’s frantic tension, while Ledger expertly steers the film through its hectic 93-minute runtime with a charming yet edgy performance. The role calls for a confident yet vulnerable performer, and Ledger effortlessly delivers on both fronts.

Watch on Hoopla

3 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Directed by Gil Junger

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Heath Ledger’s other great achievement of 1999, 10 Things I Hate About You endures as one of the most celebrated teen rom-coms ever. A modernization of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, it follows new high school student Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), whose hopes of dating classmate Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) are dashed when he learns her father will only permit her to date if her antisocial older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles), begins dating first. Desperate, Cameron begins paying Patrick (Ledger) to get close to Kat so he can start seeing Bianca.

Defined by the sincere romance that blooms between Kat and Patrick, 10 Things I Hate About You excels off the back of its note-perfect performances and exceptionally clever script. It is remarkably honest for a teen movie, soaring on the back of Ledger and Stiles' performances and chemistry. As the years have elapsed, the film’s standing as a cherished cult classic has only solidified, with its scenes and characters becoming nothing short of iconic.

2 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros.

With his portrayal of the Joker going down as a defining performance of 21st-century cinema and one of the greatest villains in the history of film, The Dark Knight will stand for decades as a breathtaking display of Ledger’s immense talent. The film just so happens to be one of the most astonishing blockbusters of all time as well, running with an exhausting yet brilliant momentum as Batman/Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) struggles to bring an end to the Joker’s reign of terror on Gotham City.

A scintillating thriller that still stands as an unparalleled masterpiece of superhero cinema, The Dark Knight thrives as a bleak, thematically weighted, and daring blockbuster, widely regarded by many as one of the best films ever made. Despite the incredible ensemble cast around him, Ledger dominates the film with one of the most captivating performances ever seen. He won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor posthumously for his instantly iconic depiction of the Joker.

1 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Directed by Ang Lee

Image via Focus Features

One of the defining romantic dramas of the 21st century thus far and one of the greatest Westerns released this century, Brokeback Mountain is a masterpiece that displays Ledger at his most tender and emotionally powerful. Set in the '60s and '70s, it famously follows the sexual and romantic relationship that develops between two shepherds and the ramifications their romance has on their lives as they get married and have children with unsuspecting women.

A beautifully measured story, Brokeback Mountain’s greatest strength is its ability to transcend political statements and, instead, focus on a heartfelt and heartbreaking romance defined by its universality. The approach enabled the performances to flourish, with Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Michelle Williams all earning Academy Award nominations, while director Ang Lee won the Oscar for his efforts. Many argue the film should have won Best Picture at the ceremony as well, and it should've. Brokeback Mountain is a true cinematic triumph, a sweeping yet heartbreaking love story that has only improved with age.

NEXT: The 10 Most Rewatchable Christian Bale Movies, Ranked