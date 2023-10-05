The Big Picture The return of Heather Dubrow in RHOC Season 16 was met with hesitation from Shannon and endless bickering with newcomer Noella.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 saw the return of housewife veteran Heather Dubrow. Heather departed the Housewives franchise after season 11 back in 2016. In addition, the RHOC season 16 cast included Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Noella Bergener, and Jen Armstrong. Heather's grandiose return was met with hesitation from former friend Shannon along with endless bickering with newcomer, Noella. Viewers have coined season 16 as being the worst season in RHOC's history, blaming "fancy pants" Heather and casting. However, season 17 would have viewers rally behind the New York native due to the unfair treatment she received from the other ladies, ultimately crowning Heather as MVP of this latest season.

Heather Dubrow's Alpha Tactics Fall Short

Season 16 kicked off with an entrance of Heather walking through her now former 22,000-square-foot home in Orange County. The RHOC reality star came into this season attempting to micromanage the other ladies, which can be seen at the beginning of the season in her debacle with Shannon. When it was revealed that a friend of the housewives, Nicole James, had an old lawsuit with the reality TV star's husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, Shannon had to answer for spreading this information among the cast.

It's no secret that Heather and Shannon's relationship throughout the past seasons has been "hot and cold" from the start. However, Heather told Shannon, "I'm sorry if this sounds harsh, but this is how I feel. If you ever come after me or my family ever again, you are going to lose a lot more than just my friendship." This moment is when Heather asserted her "authority" even though Shannon admitted to her mistake and apologized. The verbal power that Heather attempted to dangle over Shannon did not resonate well, and it left Heather appearing "superior" as she projected her dominance.

After Heather and Shannon's rocky start to season 16, Heather would not find herself in the clear as she would wrap up the season going "toe to toe" with newcomer Noella. During season 16, Noella accused Heather of allegedly shoving a production member and being rude. Heather would find herself defending and denying these allegations all season long as they were never proven true. Viewers would blame Heather's intimidation of the other ladies as the main reason the season was "boring" and lacked what The Real Housewives of Orange County typically delivers. Shannon, Gina, and Emily appeared to do just about anything to stay on Heather's "good side," causing the season to lack authenticity and drama. Nonetheless, Shannon, Gina and Emily would not stay in this position long because by the time season 17 aired; these ladies were no longer "walking on eggshells" around Heather Dubrow.

Heather Doesn't Back Down to the Other Ladies

Most can agree that although Heather has been nicknamed "fancy pants," Heather has no problem going up against the large group of ladies and holding her own. The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 would have another former housewife making her return with Vicki Gunvalson - and former housewife of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Taylor Armstrong entering the show as friends. Heather shined from start to finish during season 17 of RHOC. The New York native went into this season with friendly energy, possibly due to the return of former friend and housewife Tamra Judge. What appeared to be a reunion between Heather, Shannon, and Tamra quickly shifted to Heather being an outcast, as she predicted on their first cast trip to Montana. The Bravo star promptly realized she would find herself defending and explaining everything she said or did to each of the ladies in the group.

The first instance would be Heather having to listen to Emily and Tamra tell her how condescending she sounds when she talks to people. Although Heather disagreed, she kept a positive mindset in moving forward in her friendships with the ladies. Suddenly, many discussions began to surface surrounding Shannon and her then-boyfriend, John Janssen. Even though each lady had plenty to say about Shannon and John's relationship, all the ladies pointed their finger at Heather for being the ringleader in heavily discussing Shannon's relationship. Shannon did not take this lightly and went full force in confronting Heather about it.

Heather vs. Tamra Hits an All-Time High

Heather's most significant breakdown in friendship would be with her longtime friend Tamra. Heather caught on to Tamra's attempt to make her look like the "bad guy" by bringing up Shannon's relationship in front of newcomer, Jennifer Pedranti. In her confessional, Heather said, "I really don't know what the angle is here. It's not like we sit around talking about Shannon's life all day. Why do you want to know now? And why in front of Jen? Tamra and Shannon are really close again, and Tamra has a big mouth. If I had an opinion on Shannon, you think I'm telling Tamra?" Luckily, Heather, being the intelligent gal she is, caught on and didn't take the bait because she knew Tamra would try to use this against her later. Heather knows her audience because this is exactly what occurs when Tamra attempts to "call out" Heather for having paparazzi photos taken of her and Dr. Dubrow while visiting Disneyland.

By the end of the season, Heather and Tamra are entirely on the outs as Heather has had enough of the baseless accusations her cast members have thrown at her. The finale wraps at Gina's party with Heather making amends with each cast member except Tamra. Tamra is watching Heather and fuming that Heather is making time to talk with all the ladies but her. In her confessional, Tamra said, "Heather is rallying the troops, trying to take each girl side-by-side and talk about me. Now you're trying to turn everyone against me. Heather loves to act innocent and proper, but behind the scenes, she's the worst villain of us all." When Tamra approached Heather to confront her, Heather quickly shut down the conversation by letting Tamra know she was not interested in anything that Tamra had to say. Heather won viewers over in RHOC season 17 because she asserted her power differently in a way that liberated her. The reality TV star took on her enemies this season with poise, class, and tact, thus receiving the crown as queen for RHOC season 17.