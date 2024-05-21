The Big Picture RHOC Season 18 promises "epic" drama, with tensions rising among the cast members.

Heather Dubrow hints at additional and crazy events leading to resumed filming for the new season.

Tamra Judge teases high drama, legal issues, and shifting alliances among RHOC stars in the upcoming season.

May the ‘Battle of the Blondes’ commence. The Real Housewives of Orange Country has wrapped production and will return to your screens very soon. Reality Tea reports that RHOC star Heather Dubrow promises “crazy” drama on TikTok after everything went down since Season 17 of the reality series wrapped, and viewers cannot wait to tune in.

“All I can say is, we were done filming a few weeks ago, and usually after we were done filming, we have to do like, you know the confessionals that we do? We usually have to finish those up,” she shares on TikTok.

She then adds, “The show will start airing, and then you do press, and then you do the reunion, the whole thing.” She then hints that “some additional things happened” and what went down was “so crazy that they picked the camera back up,” so that this cast could resume filming just “last weekend.”

“So much happened this season,” she stated. She then wonders if certain scenes are going to show, “because too much happened. It was too crazy.” The Real Housewives of Orange Country will be returning to your screens, and fans will have to wait to see how this all plays out.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 18

Epic Drama May Go Down In ‘RHOC’ Season 18

Dubrow is not the only RHOC star to tease drama. Tamra Judge, who returned to the show in Season 17, claimed that the drama for Season 18 will be “epic.” On a podcast with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, she also said, “I was told by a certain somebody on the Orange County cast for us to keep her names out of her mouths. Well, here’s the thing: Housewives, if you want us to keep your name out of our mouths, then keep your face out of the press.”

Since Season 17, the drama reached new heights. Beador was charged with a DUI and was sentenced to 3 years probation, 40 hours of community service and is also required to complete a nine-month alcohol program. She is also facing legal issues with Alexis Bellino’s new boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend John Jassen. Following the DUI, the “tres amigas” fell apart. Beador, Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are no longer close. With new drama circling the reality TV stars, tensions may reach a new high in Season 18.

Judge, Beador, Dubrow, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Jennifer Pedranti will be in Season 18 of the show. Bellino has also announced her return to the series, which may trigger even more drama between the RHOC stars. Although she is returning as a friend, alliances may shift, Bellino is dating Beador’s ex-boyfriend, which adds more conflict and tension between her and Beador. Not great for the reality TV stars, but great for the fans, who will have more drama to enjoy.

A release date has not been confirmed, but stay tuned to Collider for more news on The Real Housewives of Orange County. All episodes can be streamed on Peacock.