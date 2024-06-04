The Big Picture Heather Dubrow caught between drama with Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador.

Season 18 promises "crazy" drama, love triangle tension, and Battle of the Blondes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns soon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will return for Season 18 very soon, and fans of the reality series could not be more excited. RHOC star Heather Dubrow also cannot contain her excitement about the new series, as her long-time friend Alexis Bellino will be returning as a friend to the series. However, not everything will go so swimmingly in Season 18. Dubrow seems to be caught between Bellino and Shannon Beador’s drama, as Bellino is now dating Beador’s ex, John Janssen.

Speaking to E! News, Dubrow said, “This is a hard situation for everyone to navigate, There are tough waters to swim. Shannon is my friend, and I wanna support her in the best way that i can…Alexis is my friend, and I want to support her in the best way I can. I really just want everyone to be happy.”

She also teased that the upcoming season will be “quite interesting,” but that does not come as a surprise to fans. Bellino and Janssen's dating will obviously cause sparks to fly between Beador and Bellino, especially with the lawsuit drama going on between Beador and Janssen. With the drama going on, it looks like Dubrow’s loyalty will be tested when the tension between her two friends heats up during the new season. However, fans will have to wait and see.

The Real Housewives of Orange County A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 21, 2006 Creator Scott Dunlop Cast Tamra Judge , Vicki Gunvalson , Shannon Storms Beador , Heather Dubrow Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 18

So Much More Will Happen on Season 18 of 'RHOC'

The love triangle drama will be the storyline that viewers are looking forward to, however, a lot more has happened. Dubrow has recently teased the new season on TikTok and said, “So much happened this season.” She also promised “crazy” drama that was “so crazy that they picked the cameras back up.” She also wondered if some scenes would air as “too much happened,” which does sound promising to fans. Although she could not say a lot more, it seems like whatever went down will be a huge treat for fans.

Dubrow also said that the show is “back to its comedic form,” but the drama may take centre stage. Even though the love triangle will not be the only storyline in the upcoming season, it will definitely be key. Janssen and Beador have legal issues, which adds to the tension between Beador and Bellino. However, things have not been so great for Beador as she was charged with a DUI and sentenced to 3 years probation and 40 hours of community service. She was also required to complete a nine-month alcohol program.

Besides the love triangle drama, the Battle of the Blondes will commence on screens soon. Since the DUI charge, the “tres amigas” fell apart, which consisted of Beador, Tamra Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson. Judge recently teased “epic” drama for Season 18 on her podcast with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp and seemingly put Beador on blast. She said, “I was told by a certain somebody on the Orange Country cast for us to keep her names out her mouth. Well here’s the thing: Housewives, if you want us to keep your name out of our mouths, then keep your face out of the press.” Fans will have to wait to see how the drama between the blondes will play out on Season 18, but it seems like there are no reasons for fans not to be excited.

A release date has not been confirmed, but stay tuned to Collider for more news on The Real Housewives of Orange County. All previous seasons on RHOC can be streamed on Peacock.

