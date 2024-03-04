The Big Picture Heather Gay admitted to taking Ozempic for weight loss, revealing pressure to stay thin.

Heather Gay loves to defend some wild things, like her former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star, Jen Shah. Beloved for her larger-than-life personality that has historically matched her outlook on being a fuller-figured woman who was proud about her looks, fans have questioned the reality star's recent change in appearance. Deborah Roberts of ABC News recently spoke with Gay about her weight loss for an episode of Impact x Nightline, and Gay opened up about taking Ozempic, a drug designed to help adults with type 2 diabetes fix their blood sugar levels and help with weight loss in the process. It is, however, a drug that many celebrities have decided to take to lose weight, despite not having diabetes, causing controversy.

"I’ve sold out, I’ve given up the banner of you know, accept yourself. And it’s disappointing and sad to know that body positivity was all a big lie. It is better not to be overweight,” Gay said. She admitted to feeling the pressure to lose weight and took Ozempic to do so. She said to Roberts "I didn’t want to show up at another party and see all of my friends 20 pounds thinner and just be resentful."

Gay went on to talk about how her weight loss has changed how people view her and how it made her realize that she was now "valued" by those around her instead of judged for her weight. "For the first time, I was being valued by my castmates, by the public, in a way that I had never been valued before. And that felt to me … sad.”

Ozempic Is Becoming a Trend in Reality TV

When you look at all of the wives on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, they've all made comments about each other's weight, namely those who are smaller. Both Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards have denied using Ozempic, and Gay is not the first Housewife to admit to using it.

Emily Simpson from The Real Housewives of Orange County has also taken to using the drug to lose weight. Tying it back to body positivity issues, Gay's comments about it being a lie are tied to shows like RealHousewives only having incredibly thin women present and the few women who were not stick-thin have resorted to means like Ozempic. It's a double-edged sword.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City can be streamed on Peacock.

