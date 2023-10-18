The Big Picture Mormonism has faced controversy and criticism due to alleged extremists within the religion, leading to a perception of it being more cult-like than religious.

Heather Gay's memoir, "Bad Mormon," provides a personal account of growing up in the LDS church, highlighting the patriarchal nature and rituals of the religion.

While Heather's book has brought her success, it has also resulted in negative consequences, including her daughters being bullied at school, showing the lasting trauma she carries from her experiences in the church.

Heather Gay of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been very vocal about her experiences as a former member of the Mormon Church. She compiled those experiences and feelings into her now best-selling memoir, Bad Mormon. While the book has brought her fame and fortune, it has also invited negative ramifications that are playing out in the RHOSLC's fourth season. What exactly is it about her book that has made it so polarizing? Before one can understand why it’s caused controversy, it’s important to understand what Mormonism is.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) is known as Mormonism. The religion itself has garnered controversy as the years have progressed thanks to the rise of the internet and true-crime documentaries. Much like any religion, there are extremists, and it is because of those extremists, the religion is perceived to be more cult-like than others in mainstream society. The extremism did bring more attention to the non-extremist side of the religion, but not necessarily in a way the church would have hoped. The religious movement began in the United States, and was born from the mind of their prophet, Joseph Smith. The LDS describes the Book of Mormon as a continuation of the Bible, stating that it was,

“Foretold by ancient prophets, began with an angelic visitation in 1823 to 17-year-old Joseph Smith.”

The LDS website goes on to describe how the Book of Mormon came to be, sharing,

“In 1830, this scriptural canon of the Latter-day Saints was published for the world. ‘The Book of Mormon [is] the most correct of any book on earth,’ Joseph Smith stated, ‘and the keystone of our religion.’ These scriptures testify of Jesus Christ, the Son of the living God, His mission, and His ministry. The Prophet Joseph received these ancient metal records written in ‘reformed Egyptian’ from the heavenly messenger Moroni and translated them by “the gift and power of God” into the Book of Mormon. The sacred writings chronicle God’s dealings with his people in the Western Hemisphere centuries ago. The prophetic work of Joseph Smith rapidly unfolded as the Book of Mormon went ‘before the world.’ Joseph declared that ‘a man would get nearer to God by abiding by its precepts, than by any other book.’”

Heather Gay’s Journey From Heavenly Father’s Child to ‘Bad Mormon’

Heather’s book, Bad Mormon, rose quickly to the New York Times bestseller list, likely thanks to her Bravolebrity status as a snowflake holder on the Bravo series. The memoir follows Heather’s life journey growing up Mormon in a devout LDS household. The book begins with her childhood, providing glimpses into what it’s like to grow up as a daughter in the extremely patriarchal religion. She reflects on the messaging that was ingrained in her during her childhood. As a good Mormon girl, her main goal in life was to become a wife and mother of many children. Despite the title of the book, she reflects on her childhood with fondness as she simultaneously points out the issues within the church. She looks back at the younger version of herself and acknowledges her feelings of superiority and pride as a Mormon. She also provides an inside look into several of the rituals within the church.

Readers also learn more about the garments that devout Mormons wear under their clothes; a topic that has recently come up is this season of RHOSLC. According to Heather the underwear, which are specifically referred to as garments, goes under even their normal underwear, and are covered in meaningful symbols to remind the wearer of their faith. There is a poignant moment in the book in which Heather reflects on a soccer game in which her father got into an argument with a non-Mormon parent. The other parent refers to his garments as “weird underwear”, something that bothered young Heather, as she had no idea why anyone would refer to them as weird. The memoir is deeply personal, and as a reader it’s easy to empathize with the pain and struggles she faced throughout her life due to pressures of the close-knit Mormon community. It’s also empowering to hear her growth from those struggles that ultimately led to fame and fortune. Heather has no problem speaking her truth, which is great in life, but is proving to become an issue for her relationships in the 4th season of RHOSLC.

Heather Gay’s Passion Borders On Possession

Heather’s journey on season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been slow-going, thanks to the drama between Angie K. and Meredith Marks, as well as the drama between Lisa Barlow and whomever steps in her line of fire. In fact, her most dramatic moment in the season so far was her blackout drunk and vomiting on the shuttle in Palm Springs, which was more funny than dramatic. But episode 6 of the season provided more insight into the negative effect her book is having in her personal life, specifically with her daughters.

Heather is aware that her daughters are being bullied at school because of her book. They live in a predominantly Mormon area, so this bullying is no surprise. Still, Heather is wracked with guilt because of it, and seems to be more affected by the situation than her daughters. While their well-adjusted responses to the issue are a clear testament to Heather’s good parenting, her personal response is also a testament to the trauma that she is still dealing with from her own life.

One can guess that writing Bad Mormon was an act of self-healing for Heather. She is sharing her story and battles with the world in the hopes of helping others who are in similar situations. This is a noble act, but unfortunately, Heather’s passion for helping people see beneath the veil of Mormonism is becoming a bit problematic.

This season, Lisa’s son has decided to put off college and instead go on a mission. Mormon missions are a rite of passage for those within LDS who want to devote themselves even more to the church. According to the LDS, missions are described as,

“A period of volunteer service, usually ranging from six to 24 months, when Church members devote themselves part-time or full-time to proselytizing, humanitarian assistance or other service.”

These missions send them all over the world, and people can easily recognize Mormon missionaries when they cross their path. It’s likely that most people are likely to cross paths with Mormon missionaries at least once in their life. These missions have even been parodied on Broadway thanks to South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s musical The Book of Mormon. Missions are a daunting task, for some, and while it’s understandable that Heather would want to warn her friend of this, her behavior is beginning to look borderline obsessive. The decision Lisa’s son made is his alone, and given that he grew up in a pretty lax Mormon home, it is clearly a decision that he didn’t make lightly. Heather seems to be fixated on this, constantly trying to warn Lisa against it and talking to anyone she can about it.

Fans of the show who may have also read her book can easily see the connection between her behavior and her life. It’s clear even to the untrained eye that Heather is still carrying pain and trauma from her life in the church. Her obsession over Lisa’s son going on a mission is understandable, but irrational.