Beetz, known for roles in Atlanta and Joker, will play a woman working in a high-rise with dark secrets.

Production for the film is set to start in mid-September, with no official release date yet announced.

The next project for one Joker and Deadpool 2 star just got a major update. A new report from THR has revealed that Heather Graham has joined the cast of They Will Kill You, the upcoming horror thriller that will also star Zazie Beetz. Beetz is the headlining star of the project, and other previously cast stars include Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton. Details about particular roles are being kept largely under wraps, but it has been confirmed to be a project in the same vein as Ready or Not and The Raid. Beetz will play a woman who answers a help-wanted ad to be a housekeeper in a New York City high-rise, unaware that the job she's taking is part of a community that has witnessed countless disappearances over the years. The script for They Will Kill You was penned by Krill Sokolov and Alex Litvak, and Sokolov will direct.

Beetz is an Emmy-nominated actor for her role as Vanessa 'Van' Keefer on the FX show Atlanta, but she has also appeared in several high-profile comic book projects over the last several years. She first starred as Domino in Deadpool 2, a character many were sad to see not earn a small role or even a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine. She also played the role of Sophie Dumond in Joker, the 2019 comic book movie thriller that saw Joaquin Phoenix take home an Oscar for his performance as the Clown Prince of Crime. Beetz will reprise her role as Sophie in Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel which has also added Lady Gaga in the role of Harley Quinn.

What Else Has the ‘They Will Kill You’ Cast Been in Recently?

Graham's most famous roles all came in the 90s with Boogie Nights (Rollergirl), Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (Felicity Shagwell), Bowfinger (Daisy), and Lost in Space (Judy Robinson). As for her co-stars, Felton is best known for his role as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and has also starred in Some Other Woman, and Arquette won an Oscar for her performance in Boyhood and also starred in the hit Apple TV+ series Severance.

They Will Kill You does not yet have an official release date, but production for the film is expected to begin mid-September. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Heather Graham in Boogie Nights, now streaming on Paramount+.

