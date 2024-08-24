The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff chats with Heather Graham for her new indie Western thriller Place of Bones in this exclusive Q&A.

Following an early screening, Graham discusses working on location for a period piece, working on a Western accent, earning "stunt cred," and working alongside her co-stars Brielle Robillard and Corin Nemec.

Graham also talks about carving out a place in the horror community, what she loves about the genre for women in particular, and her upcoming project, They Will Kill You, with Zazie Beetz and Patricia Arquette.

Heather Graham’s versatile career in Hollywood has landed her in films across every genre, whether opposite Eddie Murphy and Steve Martin in comedies like Bowfinger or Gary Oldman in sci-fi adventures like Lost in Space. She’s well known for her charismatic, bubbly character roles, but in recent years, Graham has been revisiting the horror community, flexing different acting muscles as the leading lady in features like last year’s Lovecraftian Suitable Flesh and now a gritty Western thriller from director Audrey Cummings, Place of Bones.

After our advanced screening for Place of Bones, Collider's Perri Nemiroff had the opportunity to sit down with Graham for an exclusive Q&A to discuss why the actress has found a special place in her heart for horror. In addition to digging into the making of this independent project and working with co-stars Brielle Robillard (The Silencing), Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy), and Corin Nemec (Stargate SG-1), Graham teases her next genre-bender, They Will Kill You, with Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) and Patricia Arquette (Gonzo Girl).

Place of Bones Place of Bones revolves around a mother and daughter who must defend their remote ranch from a gang of ruthless outlaws led by a notorious bank robber. Release Date August 23, 2024 Director Audrey Cummings Cast Heather Graham , Tom Hopper , Corin Nemec , Brielle Robillard and Cowboy Cerrone Writers Richard Taylor Distributor(s) The Avenue

Heather Graham Is in Her Badass Era

And we're so here for it!

PERRI NEMIROFF: When this project first came your way, what was it about Place of Bones that made you say to yourself, “This is something I need right now as an actor evolving my craft?”

HEATHER GRAHAM: I really like the script. It always starts with the script. And it's funny because I have two of my girlfriends here tonight, and I was talking to them, and I said, “I wanna play more of a badass character, somebody who's tough.” I feel like in life, I know that I'm a strong person, but I don't often get to play those kinds of badass [characters.] It's not exactly action, but I love the idea of outsmarting these bad guys and being tough. So, it was exciting to play that kind of role.

From my perspective, you had a one-two punch of badass movies between this and Suitable Flesh!

So you sign up for Place of Bones and you're getting ready for production. What part of making this movie were you most looking forward to, but then can you also tell me a part of making it that wound up being more creatively fulfilling than you ever could have imagined?

GRAHAM: It's funny because I'm totally, you know, yoga, nonviolence, but it is fun to carry a gun and shoot at these bad guys, and, like, fall on the ground and shoot. It was fun!

How about something that surprised you while making the movie?

GRAHAM: It was freezing cold. We had a really good DP, [Andrzej Sekula]. He's done a lot of Quentin Tarantino movies, so that was awesome when you don't have a big budget, having somebody shooting it that makes it look really cool. But we were freezing our butts off, and we were in LA. You'd think, “Oh, it's not that cold,” but we were freezing.

Heather Graham's Next Horror Movie Is Action-Packed

And the cast is stacked with Zazie Beetz, Patricia Arquette, Myha'la, and Tom Felton!