With Laurie Strode squaring off against Michael Meyers one final time in Halloween Ends, scream queen Heather Langenkamp revealed she wants in on that modern-day horror revival action. Now returning to the genre in Mike Flanagan and Netflix’s The Midnight Club, the A Nightmare on Elm Street star shared her interest in one final showdown against the razor-fingered demon of her nightmares.

Like Jamie Lee Curtis who plays Strode in 1978’s Halloween as well as the recent trilogy, Langenkamp’s iconic character Nancy Thompson first appeared in A Nightmare on Elm Street alongside Robert Englund, who originated the terrifying character of Freddy Krueger. After outliving all her friends and boyfriend Glen – played by a young Johnny Depp in his film debut – in the classic slasher, the character returned for 1987’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, only to meet her demise. Regardless of her death, the actress returned to the franchise once again in 1994 to play herself in the extremely meta flick Wes Craven’s New Nightmare. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight regarding her character Dr. Georgina Stanton in The Midnight Club, it’s no surprise that Krueger came up – especially since to the new Flanagan series makes nods to A Nightmare on Elm Street.

“If Nancy could fight Freddy one last time, I would really like that,” Langenkamp said. “Gosh, I'd love to see a future in that. I've been really watching the Halloween saga that's been out, and I love watching Jamie Lee Curtis get to play that part. You know, this age, where I think we have so much to give to those storylines, but I wish I was in control of that, but unfortunately, it's one of those Hollywood very complicated things."

Even though her character’s death in A Nightmare on Elm Street’s third installment could cause some issues, the late Wes Craven proved the impossible could be done before by bringing her back to play a fictionalized version of herself in New Nightmare. Langenkamp could even work with the Flanagan again – who receives critical acclaim and praise from fans on every horror or thriller project he works on. Back in 2019, Flanagan even teased a “killer idea” he had for A Nightmare on Elm Street project on an episode of Bloody Disgusting’s The Boo Crew podcast. Since there were never any real updates, fans could draw the conclusion that his idea helped inspire some of his recent hits.

While it’s just a comment from Langenkamp, it sure stirred some excitement among fans of A Nightmare of Elm Street for a potential addition to the franchise. Until then, fans can check out Langenkamp in The Midnight Club, now streaming on Netflix.