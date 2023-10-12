The Big Picture Selling Sunset Season 7 is back with the original cast, drama, and luxury property sales. Heather El Moussa's absence from the official poster raises suspicion.

Heather's story has been centered around her love life, but without her ex-husband Tarek on the show, audience interest may wane.

While Heather's feud with Chelsea continues, she's not at the center of any major dynamics within the group. Her presence in upcoming episodes remains uncertain.

Selling Sunset returns for Season 7 and the cast last season is returning to sell more properties to millionaires and billionaires. Of course, there will also be drama. The arguments between real estate agents are probably the most important thing about their standing on the Netflix show with fashion and selling properties behind that. Heather El Moussa isn't in the official season 7 poster, which is suspicious.

Heather El Moussa's Story Is Lacking

Season 1 showed Heather dating a hockey player and already spent four years working at The Oppenheim Group. She got the surprising news that he signed to a team in Sweden for two years. Jason Oppenheim wanted Heather to stay in California. Christine Quinn made it clear she didn't like Heather and called her "basic." Christine told Heather she wasn't her friend, which was surprising to her. Since then, Heather dated and then married Tarek El Moussa.

The season 7 poster shows Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, and Mary Fitzgerald in the center with Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi, Jason, and Brett Oppenheim on the side. Heather seemed surprised by her exclusion. "Looks like I got pushed in the water … it’s a good thing I can swim," she wrote in an Instagram caption with the poster. "Congrats to my girls on S7! You may see me in a few episodes."

This decision isn't surprising since Heather's story has been about her love life since the beginning. But it's easy for the audience to lose interest since Tarek isn't on the show. There is a bit of intrigue since the Flip or Flop co-star had a messy divorce with Christina Hall, who is the mother of his three kids. But the tidbits on their blended family are few and far between. Heather ended season 6 on the side of a new feud while pregnant with her first baby with her husband.

Bre was a new cast member last season. Her biggest claim to fame was being a mother of one of Nick Cannon's 12 children. Chelsea was quick to talk negatively about Bre's decision to have a kid with him in the office. Heather gave Bre a heads-up about her comments. The season left off with Heather supporting Bre and Chelsea feeling like she abandoned their friendship. There is a chance that Heather will be back to support Bre as her feud with Chelsea continues. But it's important to note that Heather isn't at the center of any big dynamics in the group.

Heather's relationship with Christine was a big factor in her story in the early seasons. But Christine burned too many bridges which made filming hard. Season 6 was the first season without her, which was a controversial decision. Many fans see Christine as a good villain for the show. She was an important part of Heather's story and she might be in danger if she doesn't become more involved for the rest of the cast members.

On the other hand, Christine was pregnant last season, and it's possible that affected her involvement in the show. Maybe she'll be back in the game after giving birth. Or she maybe she'll continue to take a step back to focus on her family and stick to real estate. This wouldn't be the first time a mother had a drama-free storyline. Maya Vander was on several seasons in that role. Time will tell how many episodes will show Heather. Season 7 comes to Netflix on November 7.