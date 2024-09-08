Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, no genre was more precious to the canon of film than angsty high school pictures. From Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to The Outsiders, every teen had a movie to which they could relate. But, perhaps the most relatable of all was the heartfelt, yet homicidal Heathers. While not a box office darling initially, the film became one of the most popular in the teen genre and has gone on to inspire something of a franchise. Sadly, however, the picture itself never received a proper follow-up. It was not for lack of trying, however. The subject of a Heathers sequel was a popular one for many years. From a zany story that reinvented the original movie’s formula to an impressive cast, this sequel would have been very very!

‘Heathers’ Became Popular After Flopping at the Box Office

Heathers wasn’t exactly at the popular kid's table when it was released. According to BoxOfficeMojo.com, the film opened at #16 on the box office charts before steadily declining to #20 by the end of its run. Over the course of its theatrical stay, the picture only raked in $1,109,471, against its already low $3,000,000 budget. When one considers that (per Entertainment Weekly) the film was pitched as “a Carson McCullers-style novel of a girl who meets the Antichrist as a teenager,” it’s not exactly shocking that it underperformed. It didn’t help that the film’s distributor, New World Studios, was going bankrupt just as it was released.

Indeed, the odds were stacked against Heathers. But even though it ended its theatrical run as a box office bomb, it would find a second life on home video. In fact, The Week proclaims Heathers the greatest sleeper hit of the 1990s thanks to its release on VHS. It was so popular that there was even talk of a TV series (predating the one audiences eventually got decades later) per EW. But, something even greater was planned for Heathers’ future.

A Sequel to ‘Heathers’ Would've Had Meryl Streep as the President

Writer/Director Daniel Waters admitted to EW that he had toyed with the idea of a Heathers sequel for some time. He even had a fleshed-out idea that was drastically different from the original, but one that was absolutely fascinating. “I did come up with this crazy, cockamamy Heathers 2,” he said, “where Veronica becomes a page for a senator named Heather, played by Meryl Streep. The ending is her assassinating the president and getting away with it — and it’s a good thing.”

Waters wasn’t the only original creative interested in a follow-up. Veronica Sawyer herself, Winona Ryder, was strongly in favor of a sequel. After talking to Waters, she had some strong opinions on what the sequel would look like. “[…]my theory was: There are Heathers after high school,” said Ryder. “And there are Kurts and Rams. Dan came up with: It's Veronica, years later, she's in Washington. She's somehow erased her past. And she's being blackmailed, there's like men in suits who know about the Westerberg murders. And I'm like, "What if Christian comes in as the Obi-Wan guy and explains to me…" And I remember the First Lady was Meryl Streep. I'm like, "Guys, this is genius!"

Unfortunately, Ryder admitted that there was always a sense of skepticism after the initial conversation. She explained that Waters would often “snicker” at the idea initially, but Ryder was determined to return. With the upcoming release of Ryder’s Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, the idea of a Heathers 2 may not seem so farfetched, but Waters admitted to being flabbergasted when Ryder contacted him with something of a surprise. He recollected: “I told Winona the idea without any more elaboration than I’m giving you, and a year later I hear from her: ‘So I talked to Meryl. She’s in!’ I’m like, ‘What?!’ Waters, sadly, never got around to writing a script. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Ryder admitted the time to make the sequel has likely passed.

'Heathers' Continues to Gain New Fans Thanks to the Musical Adaptation

“[…] for years, I was trying to get everybody to get on board with it for Heathers. But I think that ship has sailed,” she explained. “That was another that I thought could be a fun return. This is an absolute first for me, to revisit something. There's something so special about it … and now, I know, it's like you're spoiled. Like you don't ever want to do this unless it's absolutely perfect." While a direct follow-up to Heathers may never happen at this point, the original story hasn't gone anywhere. Thanks to a hit musical adaptation that started Off-Broadway and has since been produced internationally, the legend of Heathers continues to find new fans to this day.

Heathers had a long journey from box office flop to bonified cult classic. An attempt at a sequel promised a whole new dynamic for the franchise, but, despite efforts from lead, Winona Ryder, the film will likely never come to pass. But, the legacy of the film continues to draw in new fans to this day, promising a “very” future for the film.

Heathers is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

