Directed by Andy Fickman and with the book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, the stage show Heathers: The Musical brings audiences into the world of Westerberg High, where Veronica Sawyer (Ailsa Davidson) goes from being a nobody to suddenly skyrocketing to popularity thanks to the beautiful but undeniably cruel Heathers (with Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke, and Teleri Hughes as Heather McNamara). When Veronica quickly realizes that her dreams of being popular are truly more of a nightmare, she turns to mysterious teen rebel J.D. (Simon Gordon), only to learn that it’s better not to let your teen angst bullshit have a body count.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Fickman talked about the process of turning the beloved and highly quotable 1988 release Heathers (that stars Winona Ryder and Christian Slater) into a stage musical, the involvement and love that they’ve gotten from the creative team behind the movie, why Heathers is so special to him, using The Rocky Horror Picture Show for inspiration, finding the perfect cast to help pull this off, what it’s like to see how popular the stage show has become, and which movie he’s working on turning into a musical next.

Collider: You’ve directed movies, you’ve directed a bunch of TV, you did Reefer Madness: The Musical. What made Heathers: The Musical the next logical step in all of that?

ANDY FICKMAN: I am obsessed with Heathers, the movie. I always thought it was brilliant. Dan Waters wrote a great script, Michael Lehmann directed a brilliant movie, and Denise Di Novi produced it. Around 2005, some local producers came to me and said, “Do you think Heathers could be a musical?” And my first reaction was, “Yes!” Kevin Murphy and I were just getting ready to launch Reefer Madness at Showtime and at Sundance. We were long time friends with Larry O’Keefe because Reefer Madness and Bat Boy were both built in L.A. And we started talking about, “How do you do this musical? How do you make it different?” The movie’s very dark. Kevin and Larry and everybody took to it, and from that moment on, it’s truly been not only a labor of love, but from L.A. to New York to our experience in London, since 2017, we just love the fan reaction and we love people rediscovering the movie. The original Heathers movie team is such a part of our family. When we tell people, “There’s a movie you should go watch,” they’re like, “Oh, do they sing?” And I’m like, “No, but you’re gonna love it.” We love that people are rediscovering this brilliant film.

Not all movies hold up, but so many of the themes in Heathers are still so relatable today. What makes Heathers special to you?

FICKMAN: What Dan really tapped into, he was in his anti-John Hughes mode a little bit, but nothing has changed. We have a line about, “There’s a new sheriff in town, I can’t promise things will be different,” and that’s true. Every audience that relates, you deal with heartache, you deal with love, you deal with sadness, you deal with cliques in high school, you deal with where you are on the hierarchy. Bullying hasn’t changed. So many of the things that you hope would someday just snap a finger and everybody is just all rays of sunshine, are not. Our audience starts at about 13, and goes on up. When we first began, we thought, “Oh, this will be good for people who are older and have nostalgia about the eighties.” For people who have lived through that period, the MTV generation, what we found was that group existed, but it was a younger, current crop who would say, “In your show, you write a note and bully Martha on a piece of paper in the schoolyard. Now, when someone writes a note, it’s online and it’s forever.” That’s how those kids are relating to us. That’s the message. There’s always a hierarchy in school. There are always cliques. There’s always the most popular boy and girl, and there’s always the person at the bottom. We tell people in rehearsals, for our kids on stage, “As long as you’re not the bottom level, you’re surviving.” If surviving is that there’s someone below you, then that’s what it is. Unfortunately, we just see that every day in life.

The musical has been around for a while now, and it sounds like you had been thinking about it and working on it for some time before that. How much did it change and evolve? Were there a lot of changes made, over the years, or was it mostly on the musical side that the changes happened?

FICKMAN: What’s great about evolving a musical is that audiences provide you a lot of information, and we learned a lot when we were in our readings and when we opened in L.A. We quickly moved to New York and had our limited run at New World Stages. And then, we were down and thinking of things that we might do. In 2017, Paul Taylor-Mills, who was running Andrew Lloyd Weber’s theater, The Other Palace, called to have us come out to do a reading, and we were interested in trying new material. By the time we opened the show in 2018, Kevin, Larry, and I were feeling very brave about, “Let’s try this.” It wasn’t until the end of that run that we also started adding an 11 o’clock number for Veronica that nobody in the States ever saw, with “I Say No.” Duke had this amazing “Never Shut Up Again” number that didn’t exist. We had a song that Kurt and Ram had, called “Blue,” that we changed to make it “Your Welcome.” We felt our storytelling was improving by what we were learning from the audiences and by what part of the story we were honing in on. Even doing the stage capture, Kevin and Larry were very religious of being there for every word to make sure, “Oh, should we try this? Should we try that?” And then, when we finished the stage capture, we locked it and our new cast, which just started last week at The Other Palace, we gave them that script and were like, “Now this is the new script.” We keep evolving it as we learn.

Did you ever get any feedback from Dan Waters that helped in shaping any of this?

FICKMAN: Dan Waters, Michael Lehmann and Denise Di Novi have been our champions. From the very first staging and reading, we have gone to them for everything. There’s no way our show could exist without the three of them. Winona [Ryder] saw it in L.A. Christian Slater saw it in New York. Lisanne Falk, who plays Heather McNamara, lives in the UK and is our UK godmother who’s there all the time. So, having that connection to the original movie and the original creative team has really helped us. Dan Waters gave us the original script, and we go through it for lines. I think that that team has been equally responsible for every element of this version of Heathers.

What was the reaction that Winona Ryder and Christian Slater had to it?

FICKMAN: When Winona came to see it, she was so lovely. Obviously, everybody in the cast was on edge. She was sitting next to Dan Waters. At that point, Dan knew the show inside out. Afterwards, Winona came up to all of us and she was so supportive, but she said we had cut a line from the movie that she loved, about patronizing bunny rabbits. Kevin, Larry and I looked at each other and we knew it was not in the script, so we promised her, in that moment, “Tomorrow, it’ll be in the show and it’ll never come out.” That line is the most protected line in the show. It has never come out. Christian was such a lovely person, as well. In New York, we snuck him into the theater to see the show, and then he went on stage afterward and put on the trench coat. He was also nothing but supportive for all of it. Lisanne has talked to the cast about those moments of making the movie and why it still holds up. The fact that she was able to bring her children to come see Heathers: The Musical, there’s that connection. I feel like they’ve all added something to the show and each one of them has been beautifully supportive.

Because of my age at the time the movie came out, Heathers was something that was so quotable for me, and I still remember all the quotes, to this day. I still say, “Greetings and salutations” to people. But quotes like, “I love my dead gay son,” or “What’s your damage?,” or “Dear diary, my teen angst bullshit now has a body count,” or even “Fuck me gently with a chainsaw” don’t seem immediately translatable to a musical. How challenging was it to do that aspect of it and still keep that dialogue and those quotable moments?

FICKMAN: The Rocky Horror Picture Show was our inspiration, always. It was the show that I grew up loving. The fact that you felt like those words became yours is because Dan Waters had created a mythical language of his own creation. The minute we all agreed we were going to do it, Kevin, Larry and I all looked at each other and were like, “There has to be a song called ‘Dead Gay Son.’ We can’t not do it.” Now, we open Act Two with it. So, we went through the show and tried to let the movie guide us with those quotable quotes, and what’s amazing now is to hear that audience cheer. The majority of the audience has never seen the movie, and we keep trying to encourage them to go back and watch the movie, so you know where it was born from. We’ve never done a version where “F-me gently” hasn’t gotten just massive applause, the minute that she says it.

Winona and Christian both were so iconic, as Veronica and J.D., but so were the actors playing the Heathers, so were Kurt and Ram, and so was Martha. What was it like to find a cast that would live up to that?

FICKMAN: When we started in L.A. with our readings, we were very blessed because Kristen Bell was our first Veronica. She had done Reefer Madness with Kevin and I. We also had Christine Lakin as Heather Duke, Cory English as Heather McNamara, and Jenna Leigh Green as Heather Chandler. We were just really blessed with the team. By the time we went to New York to start, we did a reading at Joe’s Pub and we had Emily Ashford and Jeremy Jordan. We were blessed that we could find great actors. When we did the auditions for the L.A. run, we were starting from scratch. All of our cast that we had been working with, everybody had gotten slightly older. And then, we took the majority of that cast from L.A. to New York. When we got to London, we hadn’t had a lot of people playing these roles and we were all concerned about, “Will they be able to do an American accent?” Right off the bat, by the time we opened, we had the phenomenal Carrie Hope Fletcher, Jamie Muscato and Jodie Steele. We just got so lucky in UK. Since then, by the time we got to this cast, with Ailsa Davidson and Simon Gordon, the good news was that Heathers was so well-received that we get a lot of people to audition, so you get the pick up the crop. With the stage capture, about half of them were my new actors that were joining that production and some of them had been on the tour. We take a great deal of pride in our casting, that the Heathers family is so strong.

Obviously, no one knew what the staying power of the Heathers movie would be, but you also couldn’t have possibly known how Heathers: The Musical would be received. What’s it like to see the life that this musical has had?

FICKMAN: There is so much joy in the fact that audiences are still filling the place. Our Corn Nuts are fans that come repeatedly, in costume. As someone who The Rocky Horror Picture Show so much framed who I am, I went religiously every Saturday night at midnight to see it. I’ve seen it 300 times. If someone said, “Hey, do you wanna go right now?” I’d be like, “Yes!,” because I knew I was gonna have a new experience. So, to see that happen with our Corn Nuts, where we’ve known some of our kids have seen it 40 or 50 times in the UK, and they come in costumes, every time, and they cheer the new cast members, it really emotionally touches you. Also, we hear from so many people who talk about how the show helped them through a rough patch, how they were a Martha, how they dealt with suicide, how they dealt with bullying, how they dealt with an abusive relationship, and how they dealt with dating the wrong person. So many of them come see us, write us, email us, and talk to the cast. Anytime you are able to find a place that can help people and still entertain them, I’ll take it.

Is there another movie that you would love to see turned into a musical?

FICKMAN: I am currently working on turning 13 Going on 30 into a musical, and I am having the time of my life doing that.

That’s another movie that I love, so I will be very excited for that, as well.

FICKMAN: Josh [Goldsmith] and Cathy [Yuspa], who wrote the original script for the movie, are writing the book. And Zachary & Weiner, who did First Date, are doing music and lyrics. We’re full steam ahead, and we’re loving it.

