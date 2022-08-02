The Roku Channel has announced that it will be premiering a live capture of the West End stage show Heathers: The Musical next month. Ahead of the show's release on September 16, Roku has released a short trailer from the recording, showcasing the three mean girls (no, not those mean girls) central to the show's title.

Heathers: The Musical is based on the 1989 cult classic film Heathers, which starred Winona Ryder and Christian Bale in a high school-based black comedy that reveled in the absurd and heinous. Like the film, the stage production tells the story of Veronica Sawyer, a formerly unpopular girl who is taken under the wing of the three super popular Heathers. That is, until a little piece of trouble named JD comes along and complicates things. Soon, Westerberg High will be spun into a frenzy after several unfortunate 'suicides' that rock the community.

The new clip, released today, gives us a stunning new look at the eponymous Heathers. The clip begins by showing a row of students holding lunch trays, waiting for their cue to bow down to the three Heathers that rule them all. A door opens in the center of the stage, and the Heathers are revealed, walking out to the stage. The clip ends just before we get a chance to see where the sinister three are going. You'll have to wait until Roku releases the full production to catch the number.

Of the acquisition of the play, David Eilenberg, Head of Originals, Roku said, "[w]e are committed to finding a variety of great ways to bring premium programming to our audience, and there’s nothing like the thrill of a live performance. That’s why we can’t wait for viewers to experience the sights and sounds of ‘Heathers: The Musical.’ We’re thrilled to work with Village Roadshow Pictures and BKStudios to capture the on-stage magic and bring it to millions of households to enjoy free on The Roku Channel.”

Apfelbaum and Tuckfield, Executive Vice Presidents, Feature Film, Village Roadshow Pictures added,“[w]e’re ecstatic to work with BKStudios and The Roku Channel to directly bring the phenomenal performances in ‘Heathers: The Musical’ to such a massive U.S. audience. The story of ‘Heathers’ has continued to infatuate fans for decades, and we have no doubt that audiences will be utterly delighted by this live adaptation.”

Heathers: The Musical was directed by Andy Fickman. The book, music, and lyrics are by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe. Choreography for the play is by Gary Lloyd. You will be able to watch Heathers: The Musical on The Roku Channel starting on September 16. Until then, you can watch the new clip below.