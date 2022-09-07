Laurence O'Keefe's stage adaptation of the 1989 dark comedy Heathers is slashing its way to Roku this September. Following the reveal with a quick teaser clip in August, Roku has graced us unworthy with an official full trailer for Heathers: The Musical, premiering exclusively on the streaming channel. The trailer opens the doors of Westerberg High, where the halls are dominated by the candy-colored Heathers.

Based on the cult film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heather: The Musical is an Off-West End stage show directed by filmmaker and theatre director Andy Fickman (She's the Man) that chronicles Veronica Sawyer's rise and fall through the high school ranks. When she's offered a coveted membership to the most exclusive group of popular girls in school, the scrunchie-sporting Heathers, Veronica goes against her own judgment for a chance at rising above. That's when the nefariously dark J.D. folds himself into Veronica's new life, seducing her in a battle of morals. When teenage angst turns to betrayal, and listlessness gives way to violence, Veronica finds herself facing off with someone more sinister than even Heather C. On September 16, a live recording of Heathers: The Musical will premiere for the first time on Roku.

In the trailer we meet Veronica monologuing her new business transaction with the Heathers. We see the primary brights against their bleak high school walls as the Heathers do what they do best: terrorize. In a swath of rich purple, the three mean girls are introduced in a swirl of fog, awaiting their lunchroom subjects' worship. Set to the opening number "Beautiful," fans are now able to get a close-up look at the killer comedy as we meet J.D., dance through the halls with Veronica and get called losers by the Heathers. From Heather C's first dramatic death scene to Heather D stepping easily into her place as reigning Heather supreme, Roku shares a first-row seat for the first time ever. The trailer invites us to strap in and come strapped as Veronica's teenage angst with a body count, and J.D.'s obsession threatens to murder her redemption arc.

RELATED: 'Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical' Gets Christmas Release Date

The cast for the Off-West End production are Ailsa Davidson starring as Veronica, Simon Gordon as J.D., Maddison Firth as Heather C., Teleri Hughes, Vivian Panka, Liam Doyle, Rory Phelan, Vicki Lee Taylor, Oliver Brooks, Andy Brady, Chris Parkinson, Benjamin Karran and Jermaine Woods among others.

Village Roadshow Pictures' executive VP's Tristen Tuckfield and Jillian Apfelbaum said in a statement, "The story of ‘Heathers’ has continued to infatuate fans for decades, and we have no doubt that audiences will be utterly delighted by this live adaptation." Heathers: The Musical is directed by Fickman, with the deliciously bawdy music and lyrics written by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. All the campiness of the original '80s film is boiled into a technicolor massacre, with hot-girl ghosts and killer boyfriends who are less cool than they are neurotic.

You can watch the full trailer for Heathers: The Musical below before catching the performance on the Roku Channel on September 16.