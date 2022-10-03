There are box office misses, underperformers, and disappointments. But there aren’t many box office catastrophes quite like Heaven’s Gate. A directorial effort from Michael Cimino, Heaven’s Gate was unleashed at the start of the 1980s to an unmistakable shrug from moviegoers and resulted in the closure of United Artists as a standalone movie studio. In the decades since its release, Heaven’s Gate has gone from being universally reviled to having a passionate fanbase, with its consensus now leaning more positive (though cognizant of its indulgent flaws) than anything else. It’s only the latest shocking turn in a movie whose entire existence was defined by preposterous developments.

How the Heaven's Gate Production Journey Began

The existence of Heaven's Gate, per the American Film Institute, dates back to roughly 1970 when Cimino turned in an expansive script for a movie called The Johnson County War. There was initially some movement on the project when it landed at 20th Century Fox and Cimino even reached out to Steve McQueen to be the leading man. However, as the rewrites continued in, confidence waned in the project and Fox decided to giddy on up to other projects. Cimino wasn't quitting, though. He put the script on a shelf but always carried a burning passion for seeing it realized as a motion picture even as he tackled other directorial assignments, including the 1978 feature The Deer Hunter.

For Cimino, life would never be the same after The Deer Hunter swooped in and scored a slew of Oscars, including Best Picture. It was thanks to this movie that Cimino became so in demand that everyone in Hollywood was desperate to work with him. Through this desperation, the director saw an opportunity. Riding that wave of buzz from The Deer Hunter, Cimino got United Artists to plunk down wads of cash to make his passion project, now called Heaven's Gate. This risky project was a go. There was no turning back now.

Decades Later, the Turmoil of Shooting Heaven’s Gate Has Now Become Legend

Michael Cimino’s infamous preciseness as a filmmaker, which makes Stanley Kubrick’s desire for countless takes look as restrained as the shooting style of late-period Clint Eastwood, was in overdrive here and provoked divisive responses from the people assembled for this epic. In recounting what it was like shooting the movie to The Los Angeles Times, Kris Kristofferson aptly summarized the shoot as "an ordeal" and recalled how Cimino demanded 52 takes of a sequence that focused on Kristofferson being forced to wake up in bed.

This reflective piece also notes that nobody at United Artists had done digging into Cimino's filmmaking style in earlier films, which ensured that the studio wasn't prepared when filming for Heaven's Gate was derailed by Cimino's perfectionism. It didn’t help that Heaven’s Gate wasn’t a quiet or small-scale movie, but rather an expansive epic punctuated by a massive climactic battle sequence. This would’ve been the kind of production that would be costly and a lengthy endeavor in the hands of any director. Overseen by Cimino, it was inevitable that Heaven’s Gate would bloat into something of epic proportions.

Production on Heaven's Gate Fell Far Behind

Image via United Artists

While Heaven's Gate was following in the footsteps of countless other grand Hollywood epics, few of its predecessors were five days behind schedule by the time the sixth day of filming arrived like Heaven's Gate. All of these issues combined with Cimino being an extremely hot commodity after his Oscar victories for The Deer Hunter meant that all eyes were now glued to the production. In September 1979, all the negative attention around Heaven's Gate reached a new level of prominence once Les Gapay published a piece in The Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times detailing his experiences as an extra on the set of Heaven's Gate. His description of all the excessive details on the project as well as Cimino's anti-social tendencies and the poor treatment of extras, many of whom were adolescents.

Some of the complaints about Heaven’s Gate from here on out were entirely justified, including how extras were being handled and accusations of animals being mistreated on the set. Unfortunately, the nuance and urgency behind these kinds of problems were lost in the media reputation that was cultivated by Heaven’s Gate over a year before it would premiere on the big screen. Blood was in the water. The sharks were coming.

We love stories about movie productions going awry. The public is always fascinated by sagas of excessively expensive Hollywood productions being trapped in endless problems. On a primal level, it’s undeniably fun to watch a mess unfold. There’s also the subliminal pleasure of watching something from a major Hollywood institution going awry. Much like Icarus flying too close to the sun, these companies wanted to spend too much money and now they’re paying the price. No wonder readers and media companies alike get obsessed with titles such as Ishtar, Don’t Worry Darling, Titanic, or Heaven’s Gate.

Still, all this fixation can’t help but sometimes feel like it just becomes an endless dogpile, often over what turns out to be nothing. John Carter, for example, was dogged by negative media reports over its costs even though it never went over the budget Disney gave it, while Ishtar’s pre-release negative publicity has been attributed in retrospect largely to misogyny against director Elaine May. One can’t help in retrospect and wonder if some of the pre-release hype over Heaven’s Gate also wasn’t a touch excessive, especially since those actual problems with the shoot (namely the treatment of kids and animals) were never as prominent in the headlines as its budget or runtime.

Heaven's Gate Couldn't Survive Its Bad Press

Image via United Artists

While titles like Titanic were able to evade all the chaotic pre-release hubbub to become box office hits, the same fate wouldn’t greet Heaven’s Gate. The eventual initial reception of Heaven’s Gate was largely negative and the $44 million budgeted movie only grossed $3.5 million in its box office run. Heaven’s Gate wasn’t just a financial misfire, it was a colossal box office flop that resulted in the demise of United Artists. A studio that started out as a vision for independent Hollywood by the likes of Mary Pickford and Charlie Chaplin had now come crumbling down thanks to this epic Michael Cimino feature.

However, the story of Heaven’s Gate wasn’t done yet. While critics and audiences alike had rejected the movie, there were defenders of Heaven’s Gate in its initial release, including one of its actors, Christopher Walken. A 2012 piece by The New York Times noted that European film critics had embraced Heaven's Gate from the start and helped to restore some luster to its reputation. As the years went by, Heaven's Gate gained more and more positive notoriety thanks to high-profile film festival screenings. By 2012, the movie that once seemed doomed to become a permanent punchline got a crisp digital restoration from the Criterion Collection overseen by Cimino. Of course, Heaven’s Gate still had its detractors, as any movie that was nearly four hours long and heavily reliant on extensive roller skating would be. But now it has the chance to develop its own merits rather than being defined by a pre-release reputation.

We don’t control how the art we make will be received by the broader public. Michael Cimino’s Heaven’s Gate demonstrated both outcomes of that phenomenon. Before its release, this expansive epic was defined by all kinds of media coverage lingering on on-set turmoil, while its reputation was defined in the decades after its release by an expansive cult following that few could’ve seen coming. Much like the art of filmmaking itself, the public’s reception to art is random, sometimes chaotic, but also can be beautiful. Heaven’s Gate has come to resonate so much for so many, the greatest outcome for the screenplay Cimino was so passionate about at the dawn of the 1970s.