There may not be a better connoisseur of “dad cinema” working today than James Mangold, who has consistently been able to deliver the types of old-fashioned genre films that it doesn’t seem like Hollywood is interested in making. Between rousingly entertaining musician biopics (Walk the Line, A Complete Unknown), genuinely inventive blockbuster sequels (Logan, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), exciting action thrillers (Cop Land, Knight and Day), and classical character dramas (Ford v. Ferrari, 3:10 to Yuma), Mangold is one of the rare artists who can make films with a larger budget and feel like they still have an identity. Although it is great to see that Mangold has only been given more resources, his early work indicated that it was his approach to characters that made him so distinguished. Mangold’s debut film, Heavy, is a sensitive character drama that was able to examine small town life with a great deal of sensitivity.

What Is ‘Heavy’ About?

Set in a small town outside of New York City, Heavy explores the residents of a small roadhouse upon the emergence of an enigmatic stranger. Vince Modino (Pruitt Taylor Vince) is a kind-hearted chef who once dreamed of studying cooking at the Culinary Institute of America, but has remained close to his family restaurant due to his feelings of obligation to his mother, Dolly (Shelley Winters). The death of Vince’s father left a hole in their lives, and he feels that it is important to ensure the sanctity of their family’s legacy by keeping the roadhouse running. However, Vince’s dreams about moving beyond his downbeat life begin to expand upon the arrival of Callie (Liv Tyler), a college student from Syracuse who recently dropped out. Callie is offered a job by Dolly and soon begins working at the roadhouse, but her presence begins to make Vince consider what he has done with his life; not only does Vince find himself emotionally attracted to Callie, but he respects her ability to be so adventurous in taking on new experiences.

Heavy does a great job at examining the transitional moments in life, as each of the main characters begins to reflect upon what their futures will look like. Dolly has become so obsessed with retaining the status quo because she has still not been able to get over her feelings of grief; she feels that any slight against the roadhouse would be an insult to her departed husband. While Vince is clearly someone with a lot of potential, he feels shackled to his home because of his severe social awkwardness, which makes it challenging for him to move forward in a business-centric world. Callie is certainly a very outspoken person, but her compassion is often a weakness when she chooses to grant empathy to abusive romantic partners. It’s impressive that Mangold was able to balance these three great performances, and ensure that each of their perspectives were valued.

‘Heavy’ Is One of James Mangold’s Most Emotional Movies

Heavy feels like a true “slice of life” film, as Mangold does not attempt to add additional drama to what is intended to be a fairly realistic situation. The film does not conform to a traditional narrative structure because real life cannot be summarized in just two hours; the film ends without every character’s fate being addressed, and doesn’t offer the simple truisms that would allow viewers to exit the theater feeling good. However, there is a lot to be taken away from the pure honesty that Mangold is working with, and how he is able to show how Vince begins to enter a path of self-acceptance.

While it has been largely underseen, Heavy was deeply influential on the future of Mangold’s work. The film’s earnest depiction of small-town life was certainly evident in both Copland and Girl, Interrupted, and the focus on unusual parental relationships would serve as a great groundwork for both Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Mangold appears to be only getting better as he takes on more ambitious projects, but Heavy serves as a humble reminder of the independent cinema that shaped his illustrious career.

