For the first time ever, the animated sci-fi classic Heavy Metal will be available to fans on 4K Ultra HD. The groundbreaking film is getting a limited edition SteelBook, which will include a 4K Ultra HD disc and Blu-ray disc of Heavy Metal as well as the sequel, Heavy Metal 2000, for the first time ever on Blu-ray. The Heavy Metal Steelbook becomes available for purchase starting on April 19.

Heavy Metal is based on the science fiction and fantasy magazine of the same name and adapted a number of the magazine’s most popular comic serials. The film was a product of producer Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters) who brought together some of Hollywood’s biggest names in animation to each animate their own segment of the movie. Creating a film with a unique and imaginative array of animation styles, special effects, and visuals.

Heavy Metal features the voice talents of such actors as John Candy, Harold Ramis, Eugene Levy, and many more. The film also has an iconic soundtrack featuring Black Sabbath, Blue Oyster Cult, Cheap Trick, Devo, Sammy Hagar, Journey, Stevie Nicks, and more.

Heavy Metal was directed by Gerald Potterton, with individual segments in the film being directed by John Bruno, John Halas, Julian Harris, Jimmy T. Murakami, Barrie Nelson, Paul Sabella, Jack Stokes, Pino Van Lamsweerde, and Harold Whitaker. The film's screenplay was written by Dan Goldberg and Len Blum based on the magazine’s original art and stories by Richard Corben, Angus McKie, Dan O’Bannon, Thomas Warkentin, and Bernie Wrightson. Heavy Metal was produced by Reitman with Leonard Mogel serving as an executive producer.

Check out all the features included in the Steelbook below:

Heavy Metal 4K Ultra HD Disc:

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, reviewed and approved by Ivan Reitman

New 2022 Dolby Atmos soundtrack – a brand-new immersive experience utilizing enhanced sound effects and much more, supervised by producer Ivan Reitman!

Also includes the 2022 mix in 5.1, and the original 1981 theatrical Dolby Stereo audio

Special Feature: NEW: Heavy Metal: A Look Back – an all-new retrospective featuring re­flections from producer Ivan Reitman, famous fans Kevin Smith , Norman Reedus , and more!



Heavy Metal Blu-ray Disc:

Feature presented in High Definition with 5.1 audio

Special Features:

Original Feature-Length Rough Cut with Optional Commentary by Carl Macek

Imagining Heavy Metal Documentary

Deleted Scene

Alternate Framing Story with Commentary

Heavy Metal 2000 Blu-ray Disc:

Feature presented in High Definition (newly remastered), with 5.1 audio

Special Features:

Julie Strain: Super Goddess

Voice Talent

Animation Tests

Animatic Comparisons

The limited edition Heavy Metal Steelbook is available for purchase starting on April 19. Check out an original trailer for the film below:

