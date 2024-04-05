This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight has found its Dunk and Egg. Following his recent appearance in Wreck Season 2, Peter Claffey is set to suit up as Ser Duncan the Tall with recent The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes alum Dexter Sol Ansell traveling alongside him as his diminutive squire Egg. Production is slated to begin on the spin-off sometime later this year with David Zaslav previously promising that the pair would journey onto screens at some point in late 2025.