The musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch premiered off-Broadway in 1998, before co-creator John Cameron Mitchell adapted it into a film in 2001. Mitchell, who starred in the original production, brought his Hedwig to the big screen as star and director, telling a story about love, gender beyond the binary, being an outsider, and self-acceptance. It was very much ahead of its time.

The cult-following the film built up led to its 2014 Broadway debut. Even with a bigger stage, the play still felt intimate, with a rotating list of celebrities taking on the starring role, including Mitchell in his return as Hedwig. Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a rare gem that translates seamlessly from stage to screen and back again. While the formats are different, it’s the same story and emotional core, equally immersive, no matter its medium.

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ Uses Music and Visuals to Explore Its Themes

Image via Killer Films

The story of the play and film are essentially the same. Growing up as a boy in East Berlin, Hedwig undergoes a botched sex-change operation in order to escape. Telling their story through song, Hedwig loses their music rights as their former lover Tommy Gnosis (Michael Pitt) takes the songs, becomes a huge rock star, betraying Hedwig, and leaving them in the dust. While the play unfolds as a one-person show, with Hedwig telling and singing their story, the film showcases more surreal imagery, animations, and flashbacks. It still pays homage to the play’s origins as Hedwig performs in small shoddy venues, in the shadow of Tommy’s stadium tour. The film touches upon timeless and universal themes of love, gender, and, most notably, self-acceptance.

Tommy Gnosis isn’t the only foil for Hedwig, as their spouse Yitzhak (Miriam Shor) has a large part to play in helping Hedwig resolve their feelings about their identity. Yitzhak is a man who wants to be a woman, a backup singer who wants to be a lead singer, forced to present as a man and sing behind Hedwig in order to temper Hedwig’s ego and insecurities. As Yitzhak’s arc subtly plays out alongside Hedwig’s, it adds weight to the themes, and brings them to life in the form of this complex relationship dynamic.

On Stage or Screen, Hedwig Has the Audience in the Palm of Their Hand