There are few talents who can truly match the legacy of Hedy Lamarr. Once deemed the world’s most beautiful woman, she was a pioneer both on the screen and as an inventor, having given the world the early blueprints for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Be it on screen or behind the scenes, she certainly left a lasting impact on the world. Perhaps her most surprising legacy, though, comes from the fictional characters she inspired. Both equally iconic, Lamarr’s imprint is hard to deny to this day, despite how different they are.

Hedy Lamarr Inspired Disney’s Design for ‘Snow White’

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was truly a trendsetter for the Walt Disney Company. The film brought so much success to the studio that the company revisited the picture with its big-budget remake nearly 90 years later. However, the fairest of them all may never have come to be without Lamarr. According to The Disney Classics, Walt Disney initially wanted Snow White to reflect the “every girl” image. However, animators ran into trouble when it came to cracking the design. It was too broad of an image to master; thus, they began to search for more specific inspiration.

That inspiration, of course, came from Lamarr—per PBS, Lamarr's distinct European features turned out to be key to Snow White’s iconic and recognizable design. Her red lips, fair complexion, and unique hair are undeniably part of what make the character so recognizable. Combined with live-action model and dancer, Marge Champion, Lamarr’s features were intrical to creating Disney’s first iconic princess. However, another character, an equally iconic, but wildly different character would come along that would capture Lamarr’s essence even better.

Lamarr Made a Lasting Impact on Catwoman