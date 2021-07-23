Starz has released a behind-the-scenes featurette for their upcoming new show Heels starring Steven Amell and Alexander Ludwig, who play amateur wrestlers in the small Georgia town of Duffy. The series looks to be a reflection of small towns all across the US whose favorite pastime just happens to be the sport of amateur wrestling.

But there's more than meets the eye when it comes to this performative sport. Heels takes audiences both into the ring and behind the curtain of the amateur wrestling world. The featurette contains a lot of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with members of the cast, showing the stunt work which the actors themselves had the privilege to perform. Granted, there are still stuntmen on the team who step in to handle the really dangerous work when necessary, but Starz apparently gave their stars plenty of free rein to have fun with all the stunt work they could handle.

According to members of the cast, there's some "smart storytelling" in the show as well. Mary McCormack can be seen lauding the writing during an interview in the featurette, while her co-star Alison Luff gushes that fans are "bound to see [themselves] in one of these characters".

In addition to Amell, Ludwig, and McCormack, Heels will also star Alison Luff, Chris Bauer, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison, Kelli Berglund, and David James Elliott. The series is created by Michael Waldron, who has recently written Loki, and wrote the upcoming MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Heels will premiere on August 15 on Starz. Check out the behind-the-scenes featurette and new character posters for Heels below.

