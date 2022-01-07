Heels, Starz's acclaimed wrestling drama about the very real world behind the "fake" world of pro wrestling, is jumping into the ring of DVDs on February 15. With Season 2 set to begin production this year, now is the perfect time to jump back into the lives of the Spade brothers with the Heels: The Complete First Season DVD.

This modern soap opera follows the lives of Jack Spade and Ace Spade, two brothers and rivals chasing their dreams of making it big in the pro wrestling world. Jack runs and promotes the family-owned Duffy Wrestling League and plays the league's heel while his brother Ace is the people's champ trying desperately to climb up from small-time wrestling in Georgia to the big leagues. For the two men, the drama spreads far beyond the bounds of the ring though. Through betrayal and hardship, they struggle to balance what's best for their personal lives and their status in the league as heels and faces.

Heels features former Arrow lead Stephen Amell and Vikings star Alexander Ludwig as Jack and Ace with Mary McCormack (In Plain Sight, The West Wing), Kelli Berglund (The Goldbergs, Animal Kingdom), and Allen Maldonado (The Wonder Years, The Last O.G.) starring in the series as well. Primetime Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley (Survivor's Remorse) is the showrunner and executive produced the series along with fellow Academy Award nominee Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water) and Peter Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates). Creating the series was Michael Waldron, who'll get to show off his work on the silver screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness​​​​​​.

Image via Starz

RELATED: The First Three Episodes of 'Heels' Are Available for Free Starting Tomorrow

Season 1 of Heels premiered on Starz back in August of 2021 to widespread critical praise, earning a 96% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's own Vinnie Mancuso gave the show a B+, calling it "Funny, dramatic, occasionally very stupid, and equally as often incredibly moving." The DVD will run for $34.98 at retailers, but Lionsgate has been quiet on what special features, if any, are included in the two-disc set.

Relive the small-town wrestling lives of the Spade brothers with the Season 1 DVD of Heels on February 15. Check out the box art below:

'The Batman' Costumes Let You Prowl Streets of Gotham as Catwoman and Batman The costume series will be based on the new looks featured in the upcoming film, 'The Batman.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email