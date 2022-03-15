The Duffy Wrestling League is getting ready to start back up once again. Starz's critically acclaimed pro wrestling drama Heels has officially begun filming for Season 2. The announcement comes via the official Heels Twitter page with a post that reads, "Big things are happening in Duffy, GA." The caption was joined by a photo of series stars Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig standing in the yard of Amell's character's house in the series, with the former holding a film slate in his hand.

Season 1 was released back in August 2021 and its final episode aired in October. Heels received universal acclaim, currently sitting at a 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Collider's Vinnie Mancuso gave the show a B+. In November, it was announced that the second season was set to start production sometime in 2022. While the second season has begun shooting, there is no release date or window currently announced for Heels season 2.

Written and created by executive producer Michael Waldron Heels follows the stories of the men and women of a small-town wrestling promotion as they attempt to make a name — and a living — for themselves in the world of professional wrestling. Taking place in the small Georgia town of Duffy, Amell and Ludwig's characters, Jack and Ace Spade, battle not just in the ring but outside of it as well. The pair of them face the trials and tribulations of their wrestling personas and their differences in their personal lives as they disagree on how to honor their late father. Before his passing, he was once the company's owner and their best "face" — a wrestling term for the good guy. Each match needs a face/hero and a "heel" — someone to play the villain.

The drama also stars Alison Luff (New Amsterdam), Mary McCormack (The Kids Are Alright), Kelli Berglund (Now Apocalypse), Allen Maldonado (Project Power), two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison Jr, Roxton Garcia (Arrow), and Chris Bauer (True Blood). Additionally, fan-favorites Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin and Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth have both been upped from recurring to series regular roles for Season 2.

Along with Waldron, Peter Segal, who directed multiple episodes in Season 1, is also an executive producer alongside Julie Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley. Mike O'Malley also returns to the second season to reprise his role as Charlie Gully as well as showrunner and executive producer. Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV for STARZ in association with Paramount Television Studios.

Heels Season 1 is available now on Starz and Hulu. There is no release date yet for Heels Season 2, but stay tuned to Collider for the latest news on the series. Check out the tweet announcing the start of shooting for Season 2 below.

