The Big Picture Heels' second season focuses on a family wrestling business dealing with grief and conflicts, as the brothers must decide what's best for the promotion.

Stephen Amell discusses the challenges of portraying independent wrestling accurately, praising his co-star Kelli Berglund for her commitment to the wrestling matches.

The addition of special stipulations and gimmicks to matches keeps them attractive over long periods, and Amell reveals that this was the most fun part of the second season for him.

The second season of Heels is currently airing on Starz, continuing the story about a family that has to heal their broken hearts while taking care of the business that gives them inspiration. In the middle of their grieving process, Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) have to decide what's best for the wrestling promotion they inherited from their father after he passed away. In a recent interview with Collider's Christina Radish, conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Amell spoke about how they handled the wrestling aspect in the series, given how it had to accurately portray how an independent promotion works:

That was great. Kelli [Berglund] was great. She was actually a real trooper on that one. With the wrestling matches, you have the best plans, but then you get there on the actual day and you’re dealing with the logistics of moving people around and a finite amount of time. Kelli was amazing there. The key to that match, and in any wrestling match where there’s a huge discrepancy in size, is that you have to create a gimmick.

The actor continued to explain how matches can remain attractive after long periods of time if a special stipulation is added to the encounter: "We have the ladder, which is a gimmick, but Crystal is very skilled, so we had to figure out how she would compete with Jack, just from a physical standpoint. You can suspend disbelief. It is pro wrestling. So, we came up with the idea that she would compete because of Jack’s ego. His hubris constantly leads to him turning his back or letting his guard down, and she can come in. I don’t know if that was my favorite part of the second season, but it might have been the most fun part of the second season for me."

The conflict of the series began during the first season, when Tom Spade (David James Elliott) died after wrestling and administrating the Duffy Wrestling League for many years, leaving his oldest son in charge. After their father was no longer there to show them the ropes, the siblings had different visions regarding what direction the company should take for its future. The opposing point of views resulted in a new kind of tension for the brothers, with Ace feeling like Jack was always getting in his way. It's time for them to fix their problems from the source.

Image via Starz

The Show Must Go On

When it became clear that Heels became a success due to its ability to combine the best of drama with the best of wrestling, Starz decided to renew it for a second season. In the episodes that are currently airing, the brothers are trying to solve their differences both in the ring and outside of it. After Jack wasn't ready to lose his championship in a match against his own brother, Ace began to question his integrity, wondering if his brother had the company's best interest in mind, or his own. The bell has rung, and this family will try to heal in the only way they know how. By flying from the top rope.

You can check out Collider's interview with Amell and Ludwig below: