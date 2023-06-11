Fans of the gripping drama series Heels can rejoice, as the highly anticipated renewal for Season 2 has been confirmed. Created by the talented Michael Waldron, the show has captivated audiences with its intense storyline, engaging characters, and thrilling world of professional wrestling. Heels takes place in a small town in Georgia and revolves around the Duffy wrestling family, with the narrative's primary focus on two brothers, Jack and Ace Spade, who share a complex relationship both inside and outside the wrestling ring. Jack, portrayed brilliantly by Arrow’s famed lead Stephen Amell, is the villainous "heel" in the wrestling world, while his younger brother Ace, played by Viking’s equally talented Alexander Ludwig, is the heroic "face." They engage in scripted matches, vying for control of their late father's wrestling promotion and striving for national recognition.

One of the standout qualities of Heels is its ability to blend gripping drama with the electrifying world of professional wrestling. The show skillfully explores the personal struggles and ambitions of its characters, delving into themes of family dynamics, ambition, loyalty, and the pursuit of dreams. The intricacies of the wrestling industry are portrayed in a realistic yet captivating manner, offering the audience a unique insight into this fascinating world that hasn’t been much explored. With Season 2 fast approaching, here is all the information we currently have on the second season of Heels.

Related:'Heels' Season 1 DVD Brings Small Town Wrestling Home in February

When and Where is Heels Season 2 Coming Out?

Image via Starz

Despite the long wait for Heels Season 2, the show's fate was never in doubt due to its immense popularity on Starz. The debut season concluded in October 2021, and just a month later, the network officially renewed the series for a second season. Throughout 2022, updates on the show were scarce, leaving fans eager for any news about their beloved wrestling drama.

However, in early 2023, rumors started circulating about Heels Season 2, reigniting hope among viewers. Finally, after more than a year of anticipation, Starz announced the premiere date for the upcoming season. Heels Season 2 is set to debut on July 28, 2023, at 10 PM, following a similar weekly release schedule to the first season. Although details about the length of the season are yet to be revealed, it is likely to consist of eight episodes, mirroring the format of the first season. Notably, the July premiere date is earlier than Season 1's release, but Heels won't have to compete with other Starz originals, as it remains the network's only show of its kind.

Audiences can opt for a premium Hulu subscription with a Starz add-on for $8.99 per month, or do an add-on with Amazon Prime for the same price. This option allows subscribers to enjoy Heels and other Starz content directly through their preferred platform. With multiple viewing options available, fans of Heels can choose the method that best suits their preferences and ensures they don't miss out on the thrilling drama and captivating wrestling action of the series.

Additionally, viewers can catch up on the first season not only via the network's streaming service but also through purchasing or renting on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play, providing audiences the flexibility to own and watch episodes at their convenience.

Is There a Trailer for Heels Season 2?

Image via Starz

As of now, a full trailer for the series has not yet been released. Despite the completion of production a year ago, the split between Starz and Lionsgate may have contributed to the delay in promotional materials, including the trailer. However, as the release date quickly approaches, anticipation grows, and it is highly anticipated that a trailer will be unveiled soon.

Who Is in The Cast of Heels Season 2?

Image via Starz

The performances in Heels have been a major factor in the show's success, and we are expecting the return of many familiar faces. Stephen Amell will continue to deliver a riveting portrayal of Jack Spade, capturing the complexities of his character as he navigates his role as both a performer and a leader; joined by Alexander Ludwig who will resume his role as Ace Spade, bringing depth and vulnerability to his character's journey of self-discovery.

Returning to the cast for Season 2 is Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormick as Willie, Kelli Berglund as Crystal, Allen Maldonado as Rooster, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Duke Davis Roberts as Big Jim, Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, and Alice Barrett Mitchell as Carol Spade with showrunner Mike O'Malley continuing his role as Charlie. Roxton Garcia will be seen as Thomas Spade, with David James Elliot playing Tom Spade, and Joel Murray will portray Eddie Earl. New cast members this season include Josh Segarra (Scream VI) as Brooks Rizzo and Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy) as Jen Lussier.

Adding to the wrestling authenticity, actual wrestler CM Punk will reprise his role as Ricky Rabies, and real-life wrestler AJ Mendez is set to make an appearance in Season 2 as Elle Dorado.

What is Heels Season 2 About?

Image via Starz

Season 1 of Heels introduced us to the compelling world of the Duffy wrestling promotion and the intense rivalry between the Spade brothers. As Jack struggles to keep the wrestling business afloat, Ace yearns for recognition and the chance to step out of his older brother's shadow. Tensions rise, secrets are revealed, and the line between fiction and reality becomes blurred as the characters grapple with their own personal demons. Throughout the first season, Heels expertly balanced the thrilling in-ring action with the emotional arcs of its characters. Viewers witnessed the triumphs and tribulations of the wrestlers, their intricate relationships, and the challenges faced by the Duffy wrestling family. As the Duffy wrestling promotion continues its tumultuous journey, we can expect more intense rivalries, emotional conflicts, and unforgettable moments that will keep us on the edge of our seats.

Season 2 of Heels is set to pick up shortly after the events of the first season. In the finale, Crystal emerged as the champion of the Duffy Wrestling League, while Ace and Jack, the "face" and "heel" respectively, find themselves at odds and on strained terms. The Duffy Wrestling League experiences a surge in popularity following a successful showcase at the South Georgia State Fair, leading Jack and his team to contemplate a lucrative TV deal with a streaming service. However, the promising opportunities may not materialize as Ace decides to leave Duffy, causing a rift between the wrestling brothers.

The upcoming season will likely explore the reasons behind the strained relationship between Jack and Ace; additionally focusing on Jack's marriage to Staci as it faces challenges, and Season 2 may explore his efforts to redeem himself with both his wife and his competitive brother. Another major plot point might be around the speculation regarding Ace potentially quitting the DWL, even if only temporarily, as his absence would significantly impact the show and the dynamic in the wrestling ring. Moreover, Crystal's sudden rise as a legitimate wrestler and her surprising title win in the ladder match at the end of Season 1 will be addressed. Throughout the first season, Crystal expressed her desire to be more than just a valet, and Season 2 presents an opportunity to showcase her skills and potential under the newfound spotlight.

Who Is Making Heels Season 2?

The multi-talented Mike O'Malley serves as the showrunner and executive producer for Heels. As the creator of the show, Michael Waldron, known for his work as an executive producer on Loki brings his creative vision to life. The team of executive producers includes Christopher Donnelly, Pete Segal, Patrick Walmsley, and Julie Yorn. Heels is a production of O'Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Paramount Television Studios and Lionsgate Television for Starz.

Related:The First Three Episodes of 'Heels' Are Available to Stream for Free Starting Tomorrow

Is Heels Season 2 Still Filming?

Production for Season 2 started in March 2022 and wrapped the following July as confirmed by Stephen Amell. During an interview on the podcast Inside of You, it was mentioned that the intricate process of "untangling" the partnership between Starz and Lionsgate had created obstacles for Heels, causing the show to face challenges and delays.